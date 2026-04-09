

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in Replit, an AI-powered software creation platform company, to help enterprises accelerate the creation of new digital platforms using AI-driven software development. Accenture will collaborate with Replit to explore how AI-driven development can be applied to enterprise environments. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. The companies are also entering into a strategic partnership.



Replit provides a cloud-based platform that combines coding environments with AI-powered development assistance, collaboration tools, and hosting infrastructure in a single workspace.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Accenture shares are up 0.15 percent to $192.49.



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