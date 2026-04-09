Global technology company advances trusted data, governed AI-driven insights that empower financial institutions to make smarter, more confident decisions.

Experian has been recognized as one of the top vendors in retail banking analytics in Chartis Research's inaugural Retail Banking Analytics50 2025. The report highlights leading companies that help financial institutions leverage analytics to inform strategy, modeling and go-to-market decisions. Experian also received awards for Best Overall Strategy and Retail Analytics Governance Framework.

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Experian has been recognized as one of the top vendors in retail banking analytics in Chartis Research's inaugural Retail Banking Analytics50 2025.

"Experian continues to set a benchmark in retail banking analytics," said Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis Research. "Its cloud-native, AI-powered platform delivers fast, transparent and accurate risk decisioning as reflected in its top 3 placing in Chartis' Retail Banking Analytics50 2025 ranking."

Experian's foundational AI-driven solution, Experian Ascend Platform integrates advanced analytics, trusted data and decisioning capabilities. The platform allows clients to seamlessly navigate between data exploration, model deployment and monitoring, and model governance to enable more robust and compliant analytics.

"For more than 15 years, our AI-powered solutions have enabled financial institutions around the world to transform data into actionable insights, applying advanced analytics and modeling to drive smarter decisions and bring consumer-centric offerings to market," said Vijay Mehta, EVP, Global Solutions and Analytics at Experian. "This recognition underscores our continued innovation in helping customers streamline decision-making, strengthen fraud prevention, and maintain compliance with evolving data privacy regulations."

To learn more about the Chartis Retail Banking Analytics50 2025 ranking and award winners, visit: https://www.chartis-research.com/analytics/7947428/retail-banking-analytics50-2025#.

About Chartis

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Our goal is to support companies as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology. For more information, visit www.chartis-research.com.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Michael Troncale

Experian Public Relations

+1 714 830 5462

michael.troncale@experian.com