Giftify, Inc.: Giftify's CardCash Reports Strong Buy-Side Order Volume Growth Through Early Q1 2026, with Buy-to-Sell Ratio Reflecting Healthy Marketplace Demand

CardCash processed 112,084 buy orders through March 22, up from 105,583 in the prior year period, as platform buy-side activity accelerates heading into spring

SCHAUMBURG, IL, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced preliminary buy-side performance results for CardCash.com through the first eleven weeks of Q1 2026, reflecting strong year-over-year growth in transaction volume and buyer activity across the platform.

Through March 22, 2026, CardCash processed 112,084 buy orders, compared to 105,583 orders during the same period in 2025, reflecting a year-over-year increase in transaction volume across the platform.

The week ending March 16, 2026 recorded 10,386 buy orders completed, among the strongest single-week volume figures the platform has seen since 2020. The buy-to-sell ratio for that week reached 2.07 to 1, a level that reflects strong underlying buyer demand and a well-functioning marketplace entering the second quarter.

"The buy-side activity through early Q1 reflects some of the strongest order volume and marketplace engagement CardCash has seen in years," said Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc. "With over 112,000 buy orders processed through March 22 and a buy-to-sell ratio of 2.07 to 1 in our strongest week, the platform is demonstrating consistent demand strength heading into Q2. That level of buyer activity positions the business well as we move through 2026."

The buy-side growth has been supported by efficient performance across paid marketing channels, with return on ad spend holding in the 2.75 to 3.14x range through Q1 2026. The affiliate channel continues to deliver consistent growth, with average order volume increasing year-over-year through Rakuten. The combination of strong organic demand metrics and efficient paid channel performance reflects a platform generating buyer growth without disproportionate increases in customer acquisition cost.

The strong buy-side results coincide with accelerating growth on the supply side of the marketplace. As previously reported, CardCash completed 70,954 sell orders from January 1 through March 15, 2026, a 14.2% increase over the same period in 2025, while new seller acquisition rose 18.5% year-over-year to 25,508 first-time sellers onboarded during the same period. The concurrent growth on both sides of the marketplace reflects the self-reinforcing nature of the CardCash platform: expanded seller supply supports buyer demand, which in turn strengthens the platform's value proposition for sellers.

For more information, visit www.cardcash.com

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales from over 1,100 retailers. Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Takeout7 is a restaurant technology company offering comprehensive online ordering solutions and AI-powered digital marketing services.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com- www.cardcash.com- www.restaurant.com, and www.takeout7.com

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