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WKN: A41E66 | ISIN: SE0025666969 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF0
Frankfurt
09.04.26 | 08:14
15,700 Euro
+4,81 % +0,720
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
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15,98016,52017:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 15:15 Uhr
40 Leser
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TF Bank AB: TF Bank Becomes Avarda Bank - new segment reporting reflecting how customers use our services

TF Bank AB has today, 9 April 2026, formally changed its corporate name to Avarda Bank AB.

On 13 October 2025, the Company published a press release in which the Board of Directors of TF Bank AB proposed a name change from TF Bank AB to Avarda Bank AB. The Company has now obtained all necessary approvals for the name change, which takes effect as of today, 9 April 2026.

The name change reflects Avarda Group's strategic evolution from a Nordic niche bank to a more integrated and customer-centric business, while maintaining a strong focus on profitability.

"Avarda marks our direction: to be constantly available to our customers with tailored payment, savings and lending solutions, whenever they need them," says Joakim Jansson, Group CEO

The operations are conducted within Avarda Bank AB going forward. The corporate identity number (556158-1041) remains unchanged. The share ticker on Nasdaq Stockholm will be changed from TFBank to AVARDA shortly. The ISIN codes for the share and outstanding bonds remain unaffected.

In line with the Company's development, Avarda Bank AB has also decided to update its segment reporting as of the financial year 2026. The former segments Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions are jointly reported in the Everyday Finance segment and the Consumer Lending segment remains unchanged. Everyday Finance is a segment where we build long-term and continuous relationships linked to the customer's daily finances, while the Consumer Lending segment meets the customer's credit needs on a single occasion.

Due to the updated segment reporting, the Company today presents a restated segment report for 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO
Mobile: +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
E-mail: ir@avarda.com

This information is information that Avarda Bank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:15 CEST on 9 April 2026.

About Avarda Group
Avarda Group simplifies how customers across Europe manage their personal finances. We have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2016. Born in a small Swedish town, we combine a pragmatic and disciplined business mindset, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, always with a strong focus on cost-efficiency and profitability. Our self-developed, scalable platform and infrastructure enable efficient expansion across multiple markets. We move customers, partners and ourselves forward - towards new opportunities and evolving needs.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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