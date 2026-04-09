Consti Oyj: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Consti Plc on 9 April 2026

9.4.2026 15:00:02 EEST | Consti Oyj | Decisions of general meeting

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 APRIL 2026, at 3.00 p.m.

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Consti Plc on 9 April 2026

The Annual General Meeting of Consti Plc ("Company"), which was held today, on 9 April 2026, adopted the financial statements for financial period 2025, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period 2025 and adopted the Company's remuneration report for governing bodies.

The General Meeting resolved that a dividend of EUR 0.72 per share for the financial year 2025 shall be paid. The dividend shall be paid in two instalments. The first instalment, EUR 0.36 per share, will be paid to shareholders registered in the Company's shareholders' register, maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd, on the record date of the dividend, 13 April 2026. It was resolved that this instalment of the dividend will be paid on 20 April 2026.

The second instalment, EUR 0.36 per share, will be paid to shareholders registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend, which, together with the dividend payment date, shall be decided by the Board of Directors in its meeting scheduled for 22 October 2026. The record date of the dividend would then be 26 October 2026 and the dividend payment date 2 November 2026.

The Board of Directors, Auditor and sustainability reporting assurer

The General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors consists of six (6) members. The current members of the Board of Directors Petri Rignell, Erkki Norvio, Johan Westermarck, Juhani Pitkäkoski and Katja Pussinen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for the following term of office and Elina Rahkonen was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Audit firm KPMG Oy Ab was elected as Auditor of the Company and Turo Koila, Authorised Public Accountant, will act as the auditor in charge. Authorised Sustainability Audit Firm KPMG Oy Ab was elected as the Company's sustainability reporting assurer and Turo Koila, Authorised Public Accountant (KHT), Authorised Sustainability Auditor (KRT) will act as the sustainability reporting auditor with principal responsibility. The election of the sustainability reporting assurer is conditional, so that the election will become effective only if the Company is obliged under the law in force at the end of the financial year 2026 to prepare a sustainability report for the financial year 2026 and to obtain assurance for it.

It was resolved that the annual remuneration of the Board Members is paid as follows: Chairman of the Board of Directors is paid EUR 54,000 and members of the Board of Directors are each paid EUR 42,000. It was also resolved that a EUR 500 fee per member per meeting is paid for meetings of the Board of Directors. In addition, it was resolved that a member of the Board of Directors appointed as Chair or member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, or any other committee to be separately established, shall be entitled to receive an additional annual fee of EUR 1,500. It was resolved that the travel expenses incurred from participating in the meetings of the Board of Directors are compensated against an invoice. It was resolved that the Auditor is paid a remuneration according to a reasonable invoice approved by the Company. The remuneration of the sustainability reporting assurer shall likewise be paid according to a reasonable invoice approved by the Company, provided that a sustainability report is prepared.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of own shares as well as on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares

The Board of Directors was authorised to decide on the acquisition of a maximum of 700,000 own shares in one or more tranches by using the unrestricted equity of the Company. The own shares can be acquired at a price formed in public trading on the acquisition date or at a price otherwise formed on the market. In the acquisition, derivatives, inter alia, can be used. The acquisition of own shares may be made otherwise than in proportion to the share ownership of the shareholders (directed acquisition). The authorisation includes the right of the Board of Directors to resolve on how the own shares are acquired as well as to decide on other matters related to the acquisition of own shares.

The authorisation revokes previous unused authorisations on the acquisition of the Company's own shares. The authorisation is valid until the following Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until 30 June 2027.

The Board of Directors was authorised to decide on the issuance of shares and on the transfer of special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act, in one or several tranches, either against or without consideration. The number of shares to be issued, including shares issued under special rights, may not exceed 800,000 shares. The Board of the Directors may decide to issue either new shares and/or transfer of own shares possibly held by the Company.

The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to resolve on all the conditions of the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares, including the right to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right.

The authorisation revokes previous unused authorisations on the issuance of shares and the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares. The authorisation is valid until the end of the following Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until 30 June 2027.

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available on the website of Consti Plc at https://investor.consti.fi/en as of 23 April 2026, at the latest.

Consti Plc

Esa Korkeela, CEO

Additional information

Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Anders Löfman, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 572 6619

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland's growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2025, Consti Group's net sales amounted to 336 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in construction and building technology

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi