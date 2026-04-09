VINCI: VINCI wins the contract to upgrade Prague's main wastewater treatment plant

Nanterre, 9 April 2026

VINCI wins the contract to upgrade

Prague's main wastewater treatment plant

A large-scale upgrade of a critical infrastructure asset

A €192 million contract

Prague's water management company has awarded the contract to upgrade the city's central wastewater treatment plant to a consortium1 led by a VINCI Construction subsidiary.

Works on the €192 million contract, which include dismantling existing equipment and demolishing then rebuilding 40 structures, will begin in October 2026 and take 43 months to complete. Most notably, eight of the 20 settling tanks will be rebuilt, four will be refurbished, and all facilities will be refitted with new water treatment technologies.

The aim with this reconstruction project is to rehabilitate and modernise a vital water management infrastructure asset, which has been in operation for more than 50 years, improving water treatment quality while optimising energy consumption.

The measures to limit the project's environmental impact will include reusing materials on site and using rainwater and recycled water throughout the works.

VINCI Construction is a long-standing player in the Czech Republic, where it generated over €1.2 billion in revenue in 2025. The VINCI Group is also active in the country through VINCI Energies, which primarily provides electrical infrastructure solutions, and VINCI Concessions, which holds the public-private partnership contract for the D4 motorway (Via Salis).





1 Five VINCI Construction subsidiaries (SMP Vodohospodárské stavby, SMP Construction, ARKO Technology, PRUMSTAV, Stavby mostu), Ceská voda-Memsep (Veolia group), Hochtief CZ and Hochtief Infrastructure GmbH.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

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