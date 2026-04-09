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WKN: A0EQ97 | ISIN: EE3100026436 | Ticker-Symbol: A1T
Frankfurt
09.04.26 | 08:06
11,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINNA VESI AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINNA VESI AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,00011,70020:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 18:00 Uhr
49 Leser
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Tallinna Vesi: Notice of Termination of Operations of a Subsidiary

Tallinna Vesi announces that the liquidation proceedings of the group's subsidiary OÜ ASTV Green Energy (registry code 16101654) have been completed as of 9 April 2026.

ASTV Green Energy did not engage in any economic activity during its years of operation and its liquidation was part of a process to streamline the group's corporate structure. The liquidation will have no material impact on the financial position or operating results of the AS Tallinna Vesi group.

More information:

Taavi Gröön
Chief Financial Officer
AS Tallinna Vesi
(372) 6262 200


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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