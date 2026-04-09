Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF) ("ALUULA" or the "Company") a leader in ultra-light, high-performance composite materials, today announced the appointment of Zhe Choo as Chief Financial Officer, who will start June 8th, 2026.

Ms. Choo joins ALUULA at a pivotal stage as the Company advances its scale-up strategy, including expanded manufacturing capacity, increasing commercial traction across multiple end markets, and the continued evolution of its public-company governance, reporting, and capital allocation infrastructure.

Most recently, Ms. Choo served as Chief Financial Officer of Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KITS), where during her nearly six years with the company, she was a key member of the executive leadership team driving growth and operational maturation across the finance function. She helped guide KITS through a period of significant revenue expansion, growing annual revenue more than 2.5x, from $75M to over $200M. She played a central role in three interconnected areas of financial leadership: establishing and scaling manufacturing operations reporting to support rapid production growth; building the analytical and reporting infrastructure that connected financial performance to operational decision-making; and recruiting and leading the high-performing finance and reporting teams that sustained both. Throughout this period, she strengthened internal controls, board reporting, and financial planning processes appropriate for a scaling public company.

"Zhe brings exactly the blend of operational finance, manufacturing scale-up experience, and public-company discipline that ALUULA needs at this stage of our growth," said Sage Berryman, CEO and President of ALUULA. "Her experience building systems, teams, and decision frameworks in a fast-growing, product-led manufacturing business will be invaluable as we expand capacity, deepen customer relationships, and execute on our long-term growth strategy."

"ALUULA has built something genuinely differentiated, and the momentum across its end markets reflects that. I am energized by the opportunity to help build the financial foundation that turns that momentum into long-term, sustainable growth, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and the Board to execute on it," said Ms. Choo.

Ms. Choo is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and began her career with global accounting firms PwC and EY. She brings over 20 years of international experience supporting growth-oriented technology and manufacturing companies across financial reporting, planning, risk management, governance, and capital markets readiness.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear as well as commercial and industrial equipment. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

aluula.com | (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF)

ALUULA's Brand Partners

The term "brand partners" does not refer to formal partnerships with our customers. The term refers to marketing relationships with our customers who use ALUULA's technology as a brand ingredient in their products.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking information"). The words "anticipates", "believes", "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the advancement of the Company's scale-up strategy; the impact that Ms. Choo will have as Chief Financial Officer of the Company; the expansion of manufacturing capacity and commercial traction across multiple end markets; and the continued evolution of the Company's public-company governance, reporting and capital allocation infrastructure. The forward-looking information is based on assumptions which includes, but is not limited to: that the Company will be able to successfully execute its scale-up strategy; that Ms. Choo will continue in her role as Chief Financial Officer; that general economic, market and industry conditions will remain stable; and that the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025 do not occur. The forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully execute its scale-up strategy; the ability of the Company to attract and retain key personnel, including Ms. Choo; the Company's ability to achieve anticipated growth and realize expected benefits from strategic initiatives; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025. All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291831

Source: ALUULA Composites Inc.