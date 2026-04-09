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WKN: A118MD | ISIN: CA12913L2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2026 23:14 Uhr
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Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ended February 28, 2026. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

02.28.26

02.28.25

02.28.26

02.28.25

Professional fees - Caldwell

24,622

20,190

50,696

38,579

Professional fees - IQTalent1

2,446

2,797

5,423

5,563

Consolidated professional fees

27,068

22,987

56,119

44,142

Direct expense reimbursements

229

171

459

376

Revenues

27,297

23,158

56,578

44,518

Cost of sales

21,033

18,187

44,173

35,130

Reimbursed direct expenses

229

171

459

376

Gross profit

6,035

4,800

11,946

9,012

Selling, general and administrative expenses2

5,264

5,449

10,319

9,642

Operating profit (loss)

771

(649

)

1,627

(630

)

Finance expenses (income)

475

(354

)

219

(840

)

Earnings (loss) before tax

296

(295

)

1,408

210

Income tax expense (recovery)

274

(84

)

803

(44

)

Net earnings (loss) after tax

22

(211

)

605

254

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.001

$

(0.007

)

$

0.021

$

0.009

  1. Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.

  2. Selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $172 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $32 in the same quarter last year. For the six months ended February 28, 2026, selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $380 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase, compared to $31 in the same period last year

"Our second quarter results reflect continued year-over-year growth and improved profitability across the business, driven by strong performance in our Caldwell segment," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "We delivered another quarter of solid revenue gains and meaningful improvement in operating profitability."

Beck continued, "These results include ongoing strategic investments, including the expansion of our footprint into the Middle East and our annual partner conference held during the quarter, which we view as critical to strengthening collaboration and accelerating future revenue performance."

"While current geopolitical dynamics are impacting hiring activity in the Middle East, we see meaningful opportunity over time. Although we are also mindful of the potential for these dynamics to influence hiring sentiment across other geographies, our new search bookings and business development pipeline have remained strong. We are confident in the strength of our business and focused on disciplined execution, strategic partner growth, and delivering high-impact talent solutions to our clients as they navigate an evolving environment.

The Board of Directors today also declared a dividend of $0.01 per Common Share (one cent per Common Share), payable to holders of Common Shares of record on April 20, 2026, to be paid on June 15, 2026.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to departing partners taking our clients to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; technological advances that may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares, including its impact on our compensation plans; affiliation agreements that may fail to renew or affiliates that may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; our limited ability to access credit; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company.

For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

CHARTS:

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at February 28,

As at August 31,

2026

2025

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

10,795

16,436

Term deposits

-

4,123

Accounts receivable

17,015

18,637

Income taxes receivable

398

159

Unbilled revenue

10,798

9,248

Finance lease receivable

439

323

Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,247

3,568

42,692

52,494

Non-current assets

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,142

312

Investments

1,531

1,601

Advances

1,575

1,028

Deferred income taxes

5,944

6,624

Property and equipment, net

1,591

1,131

Right-of-use assets, net

4,046

4,623

Finance lease receivable

1,358

1,562

Intangible assets, net

12

34

Goodwill

11,289

11,357

Total assets

71,180

80,766

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

3,155

3,263

Dividend payable

294

74

Deferred revenue

1,646

3,846

Compensation payable

23,954

30,771

Lease liability

1,793

1,731

30,842

39,685

Non-current liabilities

Compensation payable

883

671

Lease liability

4,706

5,438

36,431

45,794

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

15,416

15,346

Contributed surplus

15,639

15,770

Treasury shares

(23

)

(2

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,044

2,201

Retained earnings

1,673

1,657

Total equity

34,749

34,972

Total liabilities and equity

71,180

80,766

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

Six months ended

28-Feb-26

28-Feb-25

28-Feb-26

28-Feb-25

Revenues

Professional fees

27,068

22,987

56,119

44,142

Direct expense reimbursements

229

171

459

376

27,297

23,158

56,578

44,518

Cost of sales expenses

Cost of sales

21,033

18,187

44,173

35,130

Reimbursed direct expenses

229

171

459

376

21,262

18,358

44,632

35,506

Gross profit

6,035

4,800

11,946

9,012

Selling, general and administrative

5,264

5,449

10,319

9,642

5,264

5,449

10,319

9,642

Operating profit (loss)

771

(649

)

1,627

(630

)

Finance expenses (income)

Interest expense on lease liability

105

99

216

200

Investment income

(72

)

(64

)

(205

)

(185

)

Foreign exchange loss (income)

442

(389

)

208

(855

)

Earnings (loss) before income tax

296

(295

)

1,408

210

Income tax expense (recovery)

274

(84

)

803

(44

)

Net earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company

22

(211

)

605

254

Earnings (loss) per share

Basic and diluted

$

0.001

$

(0.007

)

$

0.021

$

0.009

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS)
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended

Six months ended

28-Feb-26

28-Feb-25

28-Feb-26

28-Feb-25

Net earnings (loss) for the period

22

(211

)

605

254

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (loss)

Gain on marketable securities

-

-

-

1

Cumulative translation adjustment

(469

)

535

(157

)

1,154

Comprehensive (loss) earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company

(447

)

324

448

1,409

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Retained Earnings (Deficit)

Share Capital

Contributed Surplus

Treasury Shares

Cumulative Translation Adjustment

(Loss) Gain on Marketable Securities

Total Equity

Balance - August 31, 2024

(609

)

15,392

15,541

-

1,806

(4

)

32,126

Net earnings for the six months ended February 28, 2025

254

-

-

-

-

-

254

Share-based payment expense

-

-

130

-

-

-

130

Dividend payments declared

(148

)

-

-

-

-

-

(148

)

Gain on marketable securities

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

Treasury shares

-

-

-

(6

)

-

-

(6

)

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

1,154

-

1,154

Balance - February 28, 2025

(503

)

15,392

15,671

(6

)

2,960

(3

)

33,511

Balance - August 31, 2025

1,657

15,346

15,770

(2

)

2,206

(5

)

34,972

Net earnings for the six months ended February 28, 2026

605

-

-

-

-

-

605

Share-based payment expense

-

-

9

-

-

-

9

Dividend payments declared

(589

)

-

-

-

-

-

(589

)

Shares issued and (cancelled)

-

70

(140

)

-

-

-

(70

)

Treasury shares

-

-

-

(21

)

-

-

(21

)

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(157

)

-

(157

)

Balance - February 28, 2026

1,673

15,416

15,639

(23

)

2,049

(5

)

34,749

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Six months ended

28-Feb-26

28-Feb-25

Cash flow provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net earnings for the period

605

254

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

Depreciation of property and equipment

211

217

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

560

664

Amortization of intangible assets

23

28

Amortization of advances

474

687

Interest expense on lease liability

216

200

Interest income related to finance lease receivable

(16

)

-

Share-based payment expense

9

130

Loss (gain) on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans

88

(576

)

Losses related to equity-accounted associate

59

60

Changes in working capital

(8,378

)

(12,382

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(6,149

)

(10,718

)

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(678

)

(119

)

Payment of advances

(1,619

)

(1,130

)

Repayment of advances

-

859

Maturity of term deposits

4,123

-

Net cash from (used in) investing activities

1,826

(390

)

Financing activities

Payment of lease liability

(866

)

(881

)

Payment of dividends

(369

)

(74

)

Purchase of treasury shares

(21

)

(6

)

Issued and cancelled shares, net

(70

)

-

Sublease payments received

104

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,222

)

(961

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(96

)

231

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(5,641

)

(11,838

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

16,436

19,634

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

10,795

7,796

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-reports-second-quarter-results-1156465

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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