Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ended February 28, 2026. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.
Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
02.28.26
02.28.25
02.28.26
02.28.25
Professional fees - Caldwell
24,622
20,190
50,696
38,579
Professional fees - IQTalent1
2,446
2,797
5,423
5,563
Consolidated professional fees
27,068
22,987
56,119
44,142
Direct expense reimbursements
229
171
459
376
Revenues
27,297
23,158
56,578
44,518
Cost of sales
21,033
18,187
44,173
35,130
Reimbursed direct expenses
229
171
459
376
Gross profit
6,035
4,800
11,946
9,012
Selling, general and administrative expenses2
5,264
5,449
10,319
9,642
Operating profit (loss)
771
(649
)
1,627
(630
)
Finance expenses (income)
475
(354
)
219
(840
)
Earnings (loss) before tax
296
(295
)
1,408
210
Income tax expense (recovery)
274
(84
)
803
(44
)
Net earnings (loss) after tax
22
(211
)
605
254
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.001
$
(0.007
)
$
0.021
$
0.009
Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.
Selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $172 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $32 in the same quarter last year. For the six months ended February 28, 2026, selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $380 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase, compared to $31 in the same period last year
"Our second quarter results reflect continued year-over-year growth and improved profitability across the business, driven by strong performance in our Caldwell segment," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "We delivered another quarter of solid revenue gains and meaningful improvement in operating profitability."
Beck continued, "These results include ongoing strategic investments, including the expansion of our footprint into the Middle East and our annual partner conference held during the quarter, which we view as critical to strengthening collaboration and accelerating future revenue performance."
"While current geopolitical dynamics are impacting hiring activity in the Middle East, we see meaningful opportunity over time. Although we are also mindful of the potential for these dynamics to influence hiring sentiment across other geographies, our new search bookings and business development pipeline have remained strong. We are confident in the strength of our business and focused on disciplined execution, strategic partner growth, and delivering high-impact talent solutions to our clients as they navigate an evolving environment.
The Board of Directors today also declared a dividend of $0.01 per Common Share (one cent per Common Share), payable to holders of Common Shares of record on April 20, 2026, to be paid on June 15, 2026.
About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.
Forward-Looking Statements
We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to departing partners taking our clients to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; technological advances that may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares, including its impact on our compensation plans; affiliation agreements that may fail to renew or affiliates that may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; our limited ability to access credit; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company.
For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241
Media:
Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535
CHARTS:
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
As at February 28,
As at August 31,
2026
2025
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
10,795
16,436
Term deposits
-
4,123
Accounts receivable
17,015
18,637
Income taxes receivable
398
159
Unbilled revenue
10,798
9,248
Finance lease receivable
439
323
Prepaid expenses and other assets
3,247
3,568
42,692
52,494
Non-current assets
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,142
312
Investments
1,531
1,601
Advances
1,575
1,028
Deferred income taxes
5,944
6,624
Property and equipment, net
1,591
1,131
Right-of-use assets, net
4,046
4,623
Finance lease receivable
1,358
1,562
Intangible assets, net
12
34
Goodwill
11,289
11,357
Total assets
71,180
80,766
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
3,155
3,263
Dividend payable
294
74
Deferred revenue
1,646
3,846
Compensation payable
23,954
30,771
Lease liability
1,793
1,731
30,842
39,685
Non-current liabilities
Compensation payable
883
671
Lease liability
4,706
5,438
36,431
45,794
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
15,416
15,346
Contributed surplus
15,639
15,770
Treasury shares
(23
)
(2
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,044
2,201
Retained earnings
1,673
1,657
Total equity
34,749
34,972
Total liabilities and equity
71,180
80,766
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
28-Feb-26
28-Feb-25
28-Feb-26
28-Feb-25
Revenues
Professional fees
27,068
22,987
56,119
44,142
Direct expense reimbursements
229
171
459
376
27,297
23,158
56,578
44,518
Cost of sales expenses
Cost of sales
21,033
18,187
44,173
35,130
Reimbursed direct expenses
229
171
459
376
21,262
18,358
44,632
35,506
Gross profit
6,035
4,800
11,946
9,012
Selling, general and administrative
5,264
5,449
10,319
9,642
5,264
5,449
10,319
9,642
Operating profit (loss)
771
(649
)
1,627
(630
)
Finance expenses (income)
Interest expense on lease liability
105
99
216
200
Investment income
(72
)
(64
)
(205
)
(185
)
Foreign exchange loss (income)
442
(389
)
208
(855
)
Earnings (loss) before income tax
296
(295
)
1,408
210
Income tax expense (recovery)
274
(84
)
803
(44
)
Net earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company
22
(211
)
605
254
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic and diluted
$
0.001
$
(0.007
)
$
0.021
$
0.009
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS)
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Three months ended
Six months ended
28-Feb-26
28-Feb-25
28-Feb-26
28-Feb-25
Net earnings (loss) for the period
22
(211
)
605
254
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (loss)
Gain on marketable securities
-
-
-
1
Cumulative translation adjustment
(469
)
535
(157
)
1,154
Comprehensive (loss) earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company
(447
)
324
448
1,409
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Retained Earnings (Deficit)
Share Capital
Contributed Surplus
Treasury Shares
Cumulative Translation Adjustment
(Loss) Gain on Marketable Securities
Total Equity
Balance - August 31, 2024
(609
)
15,392
15,541
-
1,806
(4
)
32,126
Net earnings for the six months ended February 28, 2025
254
-
-
-
-
-
254
Share-based payment expense
-
-
130
-
-
-
130
Dividend payments declared
(148
)
-
-
-
-
-
(148
)
Gain on marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
Treasury shares
-
-
-
(6
)
-
-
(6
)
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
1,154
-
1,154
Balance - February 28, 2025
(503
)
15,392
15,671
(6
)
2,960
(3
)
33,511
Balance - August 31, 2025
1,657
15,346
15,770
(2
)
2,206
(5
)
34,972
Net earnings for the six months ended February 28, 2026
605
-
-
-
-
-
605
Share-based payment expense
-
-
9
-
-
-
9
Dividend payments declared
(589
)
-
-
-
-
-
(589
)
Shares issued and (cancelled)
-
70
(140
)
-
-
-
(70
)
Treasury shares
-
-
-
(21
)
-
-
(21
)
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(157
)
-
(157
)
Balance - February 28, 2026
1,673
15,416
15,639
(23
)
2,049
(5
)
34,749
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Six months ended
28-Feb-26
28-Feb-25
Cash flow provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings for the period
605
254
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash
Depreciation of property and equipment
211
217
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
560
664
Amortization of intangible assets
23
28
Amortization of advances
474
687
Interest expense on lease liability
216
200
Interest income related to finance lease receivable
(16
)
-
Share-based payment expense
9
130
Loss (gain) on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans
88
(576
)
Losses related to equity-accounted associate
59
60
Changes in working capital
(8,378
)
(12,382
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(6,149
)
(10,718
)
Investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(678
)
(119
)
Payment of advances
(1,619
)
(1,130
)
Repayment of advances
-
859
Maturity of term deposits
4,123
-
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
1,826
(390
)
Financing activities
Payment of lease liability
(866
)
(881
)
Payment of dividends
(369
)
(74
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(21
)
(6
)
Issued and cancelled shares, net
(70
)
-
Sublease payments received
104
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,222
)
(961
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(96
)
231
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(5,641
)
(11,838
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
16,436
19,634
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
10,795
7,796
SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-reports-second-quarter-results-1156465