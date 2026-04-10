

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) reported earnings for first half that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR188 million, or EUR1.28 per share. This compares with EUR434 million, or EUR2.94 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sodexo reported adjusted earnings of EUR285 million or EUR1.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to EUR12.017 billion from EUR12.475 billion last year.



Sodexo earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR188 Mln. vs. EUR434 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.28 vs. EUR2.94 last year. -Revenue: EUR12.017 Bln vs. EUR12.475 Bln last year.



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