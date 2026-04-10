Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Update on Sipiem Recovery Action

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Sipiem Recovery Action and Mediapolis Update

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company, provides an update on the recovery action relating to the Sipiem In Liquidation Srl (" Sipiem") litigation, following its update of 19 March 2026, and its position in the Mediapolis Srl (" Mediapolis") insolvency.

Sipiem

As previously announced, pursuant to a judgment issued by the Venice, Italy Court of Appeal on 10 June 2024, QBT via its wholly owned subsidiary Clear Leisure 2017 Limited, was awarded damages in excess of €6 million plus interest and additional compensation for inflationary loss over time (" Judgment").

Directed enforcement proceedings of the Judgment pending in Italy against one of the former Directors of Sipiem included the sale of a seized real estate asset, scheduled to take place on 6 May 2026. However, the Company has been informed that the Director has filed a petition for bankruptcy ("court supervised liquidation - i.e., "procedura di liquidazione controllata") and, as a result, an Italian Court has now issued an order staying the enforcement proceedings.

Consequently, the liquidation of the Director's seized assets has been stayed. The Company's Italian legal counsel is currently reviewing the matter and further updates will be made as appropriate.

Mediapolis

With regards to the insolvency proceedings concerning Mediapolis, the insolvency liquidator has communicated to creditors, including QBT, that the last outstanding creditor dispute has now been resolved. Accordingly, the Company expects that the final instalment of approximately €132,000 due under the settlement agreement concluded with the insolvency liquidator may now be paid to it. QBT expects to receive these funds upon completion of the remaining formalities of the liquidation proceedings, which it anticipates shall occur prior to the end of June 2026.

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For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.