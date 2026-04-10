Das Instrument NT7 NO0010629108 NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP NK1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.04.2026

The instrument NT7 NO0010629108 NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP NK1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.04.2026



Das Instrument 4W3 AU000000WWI4 WEST WITS MINING LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2026

The instrument 4W3 AU000000WWI4 WEST WITS MINING LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2026



Das Instrument ZY0 SE0018396947 ABSOLICON SOLAR COLLEC. B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2026

The instrument ZY0 SE0018396947 ABSOLICON SOLAR COLLEC. B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2026



Das Instrument RB4 AU0000394082 ROBEX RES. INC. CDIS/1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.04.2026

The instrument RB4 AU0000394082 ROBEX RES. INC. CDIS/1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.04.2026



Das Instrument RDT1 ES0172708234 GR.EZENTIS SA EO-,00013 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.04.2026

The instrument RDT1 ES0172708234 GR.EZENTIS SA EO-,00013 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.04.2026





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