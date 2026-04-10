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WKN: A0CA0G | ISIN: NL0000009165 | Ticker-Symbol: HNK1
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 09:30
68,02 Euro
+0,53 % +0,36
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EURONEXT-100
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STOXX Europe 600
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67,8667,9010:07
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 09:46 Uhr
110 Leser
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HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN sells Bralima in the Democratic Republic of Congo and establishes long-term brand partnership

HEINEKEN sells Bralima in the Democratic Republic of Congo and establishes long-term brand partnership

AMSTERDAM, 10th April 2026: HEINEKEN today announces that it has sold its shareholding in Brasseries, Limonaderies et Malteries S.A. ("Bralima") its operating company in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") to ELNA Holdings Ltd.

The new owner will assume full responsibility for Bralima's operations, including production, distribution, employees and engagement with local stakeholders. The transaction enables continuity of the business, supports local employment and ensures the long-term availability of HEINEKEN's brands in the DRC.

HEINEKEN will retain ownership of its global and regional brands and will continue to be present in the DRC through long-term trademark licensing agreements. These agreements will ensure the continued brewing, marketing and distribution of HEINEKEN's brands in the market, including Heineken, Primus, Turbo King, Legend and Mützig, which remain central to the DRC beer market.

This transaction is in line with HEINEKEN's EverGreen 2030 strategy, including active portfolio management and ongoing optimisation of its operating footprint across global markets, as well as its continued progression towards a more asset-light operating model in selected markets.

ELNA Holdings Ltd, a Mauritius-based company has extensive experience operating in the DRC and across Africa, with strong capabilities in industrial and logistics sectors. It is well positioned to support Bralima's continued development under local ownership.

Bralima, founded in 1923, operates three breweries in Kinshasa, Kisangani and Lubumbashi and employs approximately 731 people. The business will continue to operate from these sites following completion of the transaction.

Commenting on the announcement, Guillaume Duverdier, President, Africa Middle East Region for HEINEKEN NV said:

"Bralima has a long and proud history in the Democratic Republic of Congo, built on the strength of its people and a portfolio of leading brands. This step allows the business to continue under a locally anchored model, while ensuring that our brands remain available to consumers across the country. It also reflects our move towards a more asset-light approach in selected markets. I would like to recognise the commitment and resilience of the teams involved and all colleagues in the DRC, not only during the recent period but throughout our proud history in the country."

***

About HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedInand Instagram.

Attachment

  • Press Release - HEINEKEN DRC Announcement

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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