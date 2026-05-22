

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HNK1.F), the beer and cider company, Friday announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the executive board, Dolf van den Brink will be retiring on May 31.



The company is looking for his successor and the process is expected to be completed in the near term. The beer maker has no intention of hiring an interim successor and is confident that the existing Executive Board structure will ensure continuity and maintain momentum through any eventual transition period.



Currently HNK1.F shares are trading at 68.94 EIR, up 0.15% on the Frankfurt stock exchange.



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