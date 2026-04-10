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WKN: A3CPHW | ISIN: SE0015658117 | Ticker-Symbol: 3AD2
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 17:31
20,040 Euro
+0,10 % +0,020
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPIROC AB B Chart 1 Jahr
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EPIROC AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,38020,48011:46
20,42020,44011:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
47 Leser
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Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc wins large order for underground mining equipment in Zambia

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won a large order for mining equipment from Mopani Copper Mines Plc in Zambia. The equipment will strengthen productivity and safety at two underground copper mines.

Mopani Copper Mines has ordered a fleet of Epiroc's Minetruck haulers and Scooptram loaders. The machines will be used to boost production capacity at the mining company's Nkana and Mufulira mines, which both were formed almost a century ago.

The order is valued at around MUSD 20 (MSEK 180) and was booked in the first quarter 2026. Epiroc will also provide service on the machines.

"Epiroc has a long history of delivering equipment and services to Mopani Copper Mines," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO. "We look forward to continue supporting Mopani to optimize their operations, this time with our advanced mine trucks and loaders."

The ordered equipment consists of Minetruck MT436 and Minetruck MT42 S haulers as well as Scooptram ST14 S and Scooptram ST1030 loaders.

Delivery of the equipment has just begun and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.


Epiroc's Minetruck MT42 S.

For more information please contact:
Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager
+46 70 347 2455
media@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025 and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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