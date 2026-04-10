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WKN: 882639 | ISIN: CA59151K1084 | Ticker-Symbol: MX5
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 11:19
48,850 Euro
-1,29 % -0,640
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METHANEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METHANEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,89050,3211:55
48,89050,3211:52
PR Newswire
10.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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OCI Global Sells Shares of Methanex Corporation

AMSTERDAM, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global (Euronext: OCI), ("OCI") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary OCI Chemicals B.V. has sold 2 million common shares ("Shares") of Methanex Corporation ("Methanex"), representing approximately 2.6% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Disposition"). The sale price was US$57.65 per share, resulting in net proceeds of approximately US$115.3 million, after customary fees and expenses. The Disposition was made on 9 April as a block trade.

Immediately prior to the Disposition, OCI had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 6,612,962 Shares, representing approximately 8.6% of the issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the Disposition, OCI now owns or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 4,612,962 Shares, representing approximately 6.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

About OCI Global

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

Additional Information

OCI effected the Disposition for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, including Methanex's business and financial condition, OCI may in future acquire securities of Methanex or sell some or all of the securities of Methanex that it may own at any such time.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information relating to OCI's investment in Methanex, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "may" and "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the potential for OCI to acquire securities of Methanex in future or to dispose of some or all of such securities that OCI owns at any time. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, including material assumptions considered reasonable by OCI as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements which are not guarantees of future events, and speak only as of the date made. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. OCI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE OCI Global

© 2026 PR Newswire
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