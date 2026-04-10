Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 31 st March 2026 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Net Assets

Al Rajhi Bank 6.07% Naspers 5.18% Anglogold Ashanti 5.01% The Saudi National Bank 4.80% Gold Fields 4.23% Etihad Etisalat 4.12% Firstrand 3.11% Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group 3.08% OTP Bank 3.07% Capitec 2.91%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 st March 2026 was as follows:

Saudi Arabia 27.63% South Africa 26.45% United Arab Emirates 11.10% Poland 9.09% Turkey 7.07% Greece 4.59% Hungary 3.07% Kuwait 1.93% Qatar 1.82% Kazakhstan 1.62% Austria 0.96% United States of America 0.66% Russia 0.00% Cash and other net assets 4.01% TOTAL 100.00%

For any enquiries please contact: Quill PR +44 (0)20 7466 5050 Sarah Gibbons-Cook

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69