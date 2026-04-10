Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ)

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ), reg. no. 556913-4710 (the "Company"), today, on 10 April 2026, held an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") at the Company's premises at Agneslundsvägen 20B in Malmö, Sweden. The following resolutions were adopted at the EGM.

Resolution to approve the board of directors' resolution on a rights issue of shares

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the board of directors' resolution from 25 March 2026 on a new issue of a maximum of 8,849,733 shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders, entailing a maximum increase of the share capital of SEK 442,486.65.

Resolution to approve related party transactions

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the related party transactions regarding the interest payments under the amended and restated loan agreements (the "Loan Agreements") between the Company and PRS1 ApS ("PRS1") and MB Holding Køge ApS ("MB Holding"), respectively, regarding existing subordinated debt. The outstanding principal amount under the loan agreement with PRS1 amounts to DKK 15,637,238.49 and the outstanding principal amount under the loan agreement with MB Holding amounts to DKK 5,000,000. The subordinated debt carries an annual interest rate of 10.00 percent. No interest is payable in cash; instead, accrued interest is capitalised annually on 31 December each year. In the event of one or more share issues in the Company in an amount in excess of SEK 10,000,000 in aggregate occurring on or after 15 May 2026, each of the respective of PRS1, MB Holding and the Company shall have the right to require conversion of all or part of the relevant loan (plus accrued interest) into shares in the Company at the price and other terms generally applied in connection with such share issue.

Further information regarding the Loan Agreements is available in the press release published by the Company on 25 March 2026, the notice to the EGM published on 25 March 2026 and the board of directors' statement in accordance with the Swedish Securities Council's statement 2019:25. Shares and votes held, directly or indirectly, by PRS1 were disregarded in connection with the resolution.

For more information, please contact:

Aaron Wong, CEO Magle Group AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 733 44 01 52

E-mail: aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

This information was submitted for publication on 10 April 2026 at 11:27 CEST through the contact person above.

About Magle Group

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Contacts Aaron

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.