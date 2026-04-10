Alligator Bioscience provides an update on mitazalimab

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX)(Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today provided a brief update regarding mitazalimab.

In parallel with ongoing partnering activities, Alligator is exploring alternative opportunities for phase 3 development of mitazalimab in first line metastatic pancreatic cancer. As part of these efforts, Alligator has signed a letter-of-intent with the French non-for-profit clinical cancer research organization Unicancer. Consequently, the parties are collaborating to establish the feasibility of, and prepare for, a global investigator sponsored Phase 3 study.

No development decisions have been taken at this time, and any such activities remain at an exploratory stage.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 02:15 p.m. CEST on 10 April 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 30-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

About Unicancer

Unicancer is the only French hospital network that is 100% dedicated to the fight against cancer and the only national hospital federation that specializes in cancer. It brings together the 18 French Cancer Control Centers (CLCC) - private non-profit institutions - as well as two affiliated members.

A major player in research, Unicancer is the leading academic promoter of clinical trials in oncology in Europe, with more than 120 active studies (national and international), including 50 in recruitment, promoted by its R&D department. In addition, there are more than 600 trials promoted by the CLCCs.

A pioneer in the exploitation of health data, Unicancer has launched since 2014, via its data and partnerships department, five real-life data programs, including ESME (109,000 patients), CANTO (+13,000 patients), and OncoDataHub (ODH) (+60,000 patients). Each year, more than 600,000 patients benefit from the latest scientific, therapeutic, and organizational advances in cancer, driven by an agile model combining excellence, humanism, solidarity, and innovation.

www.unicancer.fr

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Alligator Bioscience provides an update on mitazalimab

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

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