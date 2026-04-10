Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Capitaliz Marketing Inc. ("Capitaliz") to provide investor awareness and digital marketing services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Capitaliz will assist the Company with investor awareness initiatives, which may include digital advertising, content development, and coordination with third-party publishers and content creators. The services are intended to increase general awareness of the Company and its activities among the investing public.

The engagement has an initial term of 3 months commencing April 19, 2026, continuing month-to-month thereafter unless terminated by either party upon thirty (30) days' written notice. The Company has allocated an initial campaign budget of $200,000 CAD, with the option to increase the total budget up to $300,000 CAD, payable in cash. No equity-based compensation, success fees, or performance-based compensation will be paid to Capitaliz.

All promotional activities will be conducted under the Company's control and oversight, in compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies. Capitaliz and its principals are prohibited from trading in the Company's securities during the term of the engagement. The Company has filed the required Form 10 - Notice of Proposed Significant Transaction with the CSE and issued this news release in accordance with CSE Policy 5 and CSE Policy 7.

About Capitaliz

Capitaliz is a content-driven digital marketing agency that connects public companies with social media influencers across all major social media platforms, leveraging a creator network that reaches over 100 million subscribers.

Options

The Company also announces the issuance of an aggregate of 2,000,000 options to consultants of the Company (the "Options"). Each option allows the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Share") upon the terms and conditions of the option agreement. The Options are exercisable over a two-year term expiring on April 10, 2028 at a price per Share of $0.50.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291906

Source: Forge Resources Corp.