Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Reports No Impact from Iran and Middle East Conflict; Revenue Continues at All-Time High Levels; NOOR U.S. Expansion on Track to Exceed $12 Million Within 12 Months

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today confirmed that the ongoing conflict in Iran and broader Middle East geopolitical tensions have not had a material impact on the Company's operations, supply chain, or business performance. The Company also noted continued record revenue momentum and reaffirmed that its U.S. expansion, including the rollout of NOOR collagen, remains on track.

Geopolitical Resilience Underpins Global Platform

Cosmos Health operates through a diversified international platform spanning Europe, North America, and other key regions. The conflict in the Middle East and recent geopolitical developments have had a negligible impact on the Company's operations. Management expects strong growth momentum to continue as the Company advances toward sustained profitability.

Record Revenue Momentum Continues

The Company's most recently reported quarter, Q3 2025, marked a new all-time high, with revenue reaching $17.1 million, a 38% increase year-over-year. Gross profit more than doubled, increasing 116% to $2.6 million, with a record gross margin of 15.21%, while Adjusted EBITDA improved 74%. Cash position strengthened to $4.63 million, up from $0.66 million at the end of Q2 2025.

This record-setting momentum has continued into subsequent periods. More detailed financial information will be provided in conjunction with the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results, expected shortly.

NOOR U.S. Expansion Accelerating

Sales of Sky Premium Life NOOR collagen in the United States are already underway, with the product manufactured locally in GMP-certified, FDA-registered, and UL-audited U.S. facilities, underscoring the Company's commitment to regulatory excellence and product integrity while mitigating tariff exposure and cross-border logistical risks.

The Company anticipates gross margins of approximately 75% from its U.S. operations, with NOOR collagen alone projected to generate more than $12 million in revenue within the next 12 months, positioned to benefit from the U.S. nutraceuticals market, valued at $163.7 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR through 2030, according to Grand View Research.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Our business has never been stronger. Q3 2025 marked our highest revenue, gross profit, and gross margin in the Company's history - and that momentum has continued. Our geographically diversified platform insulates us from regional disruptions, while the accelerating U.S. expansion of Sky Premium Life NOOR represents a transformational growth opportunity. We expect NOOR U.S. revenues to exceed $12 million within the next 12 months, at gross margins of approximately 75%, and we look forward to providing the full picture with our forthcoming 10-K filing."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-reports-no-impact-from-iran-and-middle-east-conflict-re-1156601