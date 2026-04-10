Nepra Foods Inc. Reports Preliminary Unaudited Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.85 Million, Demonstrating Continued Growth Momentum

Reflecting Strong Sequential and Year-Over-Year Growth While Continuing to Improve Gross Margins and Progress Toward Profitability

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated functional nutrition company delivering clean-label solutions, today announced its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise noted. Nepra reported record quarterly revenue of $1,851,237. These numbers represent a 15% increase over the previous quarter and the same quarter in the previous year.

FY2026 Highlights (Preliminary, Unaudited - USD)

Q4 Revenue: $1,851,237 (+15% vs. Q4 FY2025: $1,695,629)

This revenue growth was accompanied by an estimated preliminary gross profit of approximately $525,000 for Q4. Management notes that gross margins in recent quarters of FY2026 have generally ranged between 28% and 34%. These margin trends, along with the Company's first quarterly net income recorded in Q3 FY2026, support ongoing progress toward sustainable profitability.

Full-Year Revenue: $6,181,225 (+35% vs. FY2025: $4,565,250)

For context, the Company's gross profit for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, was approximately $1.35 million (31.1% gross margin) on $4.36 million revenue, with the Company achieving its first quarterly net income of $62,875 in that period. Full-year gross profit, operating expenses, and net results for FY2026 will be confirmed upon audit completion.

Sequential Revenue: Q3 FY2026 ~$1,651,464 to Q4 $1,851,237

What Drove Q4 Performance?

The increase in Q4 revenue was driven by a combination of expanding ingredient sales, increased R&D project activity, and continued engagement from returning customers as their brands scale and require additional production. These revenue gains were supported by operational improvements that have helped enhance gross margins in recent periods through better supply chain management and higher-margin activities, such as custom formulation and technical services. The Company has seen growing demand across its core ingredient platforms, with multiple customers increasing order volumes and re-engaging for new product development initiatives. These R&D projects contribute to both near-term revenue generation and the development of longer-term, repeatable commercial opportunities.

In parallel, Nepra has continued to streamline its supply chain and operational processes, enabling the Company to deliver more consistently in full and on time, supporting improved customer retention, and increased order frequency.

The Company believes this combination of increasing customer demand, repeat business, and operational improvements positions Nepra for continued revenue growth and further progress toward sustainable profitability heading into fiscal 2027.

Building Momentum into Fiscal 2027

Nepra's Q4 performance reflects continued momentum from prior quarters, with revenue increasing from ~$1,651,464 in Q3 FY2026 to $1,851,237 in Q4 2026, alongside sustained year-over-year growth. Recent quarters have shown expanding gross margins and, in the third quarter, the Company's first-ever quarterly net income. The Company is actively preparing to leverage its in-house capabilities to support new e-commerce revenue channels while managing associated costs.

Important Notice Regarding Preliminary Results

These financial results are preliminary and unaudited; they are subject to change upon completion of the Company's year-end audit. Nepra expects to file its audited financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) on SEDAR+ in accordance with applicable securities regulations. Final audited results, including full details on cost of sales, gross profit, operating expenses, and net income/loss for Q4 and the full fiscal year, may differ, potentially materially, from these preliminary figures and remain subject to completion of the year-end audit.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is a vertically integrated functional nutrition company delivering clean-label solutions. The Company partners with category leaders, emerging brands, and technology innovators to build resilient, ethically driven supply chains and bring advanced food solutions to market. From early-stage product development through large-scale commercialization, Nepra provides tailored capabilities including formulation, ingredient technology, co-manufacturing, e-commerce management, and retail distribution. The Company collaborates with leading ag-tech partners to translate innovation into real-world applications, supporting the development of high-quality, nutritious products.

Nepra is committed to expanding the reach of forward-thinking food brands while advancing more sustainable and responsible industry practices, delivering solutions that benefit consumers, producers, and the environment. For more information on the company, visit www.neprafoods.com.

Media Contact & Investor Contact

William Hogan, CEO

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-inc.-reports-preliminary-unaudited-fiscal-2026-fourth-quarte-1156644