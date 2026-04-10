BMW says its new hydrogen tank enables longer range and flexible production, while South Korea has revealed plans to develop large-scale liquid hydrogen storage systems.BMW Group has introduced a 700 bar high-pressure hydrogen tank for its iX5 Hydrogen model, enabling a range of up to 750 km. The company said fuel cell vehicles could be built on the same production line as other drivetrain types, supporting manufacturing flexibility. The system uses multiple connected chambers controlled by a central valve and can store up to seven kilograms of hydrogen, with refueling completed in under five ...

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