

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has decided to shut down three of its retail stores in the U.S. this June, citing the exit of several retailers and declining conditions at the malls where these stores are located, according to a report by MacRumors.



The locations set to close permanently include Apple Trumbull in Trumbull, Connecticut; Apple North County in Escondido, California; and Apple Towson Town Center in Towson, Maryland. Notably, the Towson Town Center store made history in 2022 as the first Apple retail outlet where employees successfully unionized. More than 100 workers voted to join the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM), marking a significant moment for unionization efforts across major tech companies such as Amazon and Starbucks.



Explaining the move, Apple commented that, 'At Apple, we are constantly striving to deliver exceptional service and great experiences for our customers. As we continue investing to expand and enhance our retail stores and offerings worldwide, we remain deliberate about evaluating our existing locations to ensure that we can meet our customers' needs in the best way. Following the departure of several retailers and declining conditions at Trumbull Mall, the Shops at North County, and Towson Town Center, we've made the difficult decision to close our stores at these locations.'



The company added that employees at the affected stores will have opportunities to continue working within Apple. 'Our team members at Trumbull and North County will continue their roles at nearby Apple Retail stores,' the statement reads. 'Towson employees will be eligible to apply for open roles at Apple in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement.'



Meanwhile, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents the unionized Towson employees, pushed back against Apple's explanation. 'The IAM Union is outraged by Apple's decision to close its Towson, Md., store-the first unionized Apple retail location in the United States and abandon both its workers and a community that relies on it for critical services and its unique access to public transit,' the organization stated.



'Apple's claim that the collective bargaining agreement prevents relocation is simply false and raises serious concerns that this closure is a cynical attempt to bust the union,' the organization further added. 'We are exploring all legal options and will work with elected officials and allies to hold Apple accountable.'



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