

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce SMR has signed a contract with Great British Energy - Nuclear that paves the way for the design and delivery of the first small modular reactors in the UK. The company said the two-stage contract with GBE-N will enable site-specific design activity and preparations for the site build at Wylfa, as well as allowing Rolls-Royce SMR to order long lead-time equipment from the supply chain.



Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls-Royce (RR.L, RRU.DE), said: 'Rolls-Royce SMR now has multiple commitments in Europe and is well placed to become a market leader globally. As activity ramps up in the UK and in the Czech Republic, these projects are already generating returns.'



At last close, shares of Rolls-Royce were trading at 1,265.20 pence.



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