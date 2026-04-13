

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid PLC (NNGF.DE, NG.L, NGG), a British electricity and gas utility company, said on Monday that its performance was in line with its expectations for the 12-month period to March 31.



However, the Group noted: 'We now estimate a net impact of around 1p per share to underlying EPS reflecting the recognition of customer refund charges related to the 19 March 2026 FERC judgement on New England Transmission and slightly higher than expected storm costs in our US businesses.'



National Grid will release its annual earnings report on May 14.



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