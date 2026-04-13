Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - KFW EUR5bn 2.875% Green SNR 30 June 2031

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13

Post Stabilisation Notice

April 13, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau ("KfW")

EUR5bn 2.875% Green Bonds due June 2031

Guaranteed by The Federal Republic of Germany

Launched pursuant to the Issuers EMTN Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau Guarantor (if any): The Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: XS3344416287 Aggregate nominal amount: € 5,000,000,000 Description: 2.875% Green Bonds due 30 June 2031 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Banco Santander S.A. NatWest Markets N.V. UBS AG London

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.