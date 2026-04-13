Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice - KFW EUR5bn 2.875% Green SNR 30 June 2031
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13
Post Stabilisation Notice
April 13, 2026
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau ("KfW")
EUR5bn 2.875% Green Bonds due June 2031
Guaranteed by The Federal Republic of Germany
Launched pursuant to the Issuers EMTN Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
Guarantor (if any):
The Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN:
XS3344416287
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 5,000,000,000
Description:
2.875% Green Bonds due 30 June 2031
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Banco Santander S.A.
NatWest Markets N.V.
UBS AG London
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.