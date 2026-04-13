Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri acquires a majority stake in Nordic Science Investments and expands into deeptech-driven venture capital

13.4.2026 08:30:02 EEST | Taaleri Oyj | Investor News

TAALERI PLC | INVESTOR NEWS | 13 APRIL 2026 AT 08:30 EEST

Taaleri acquires a majority stake in Nordic Science Investments and expands into deeptech-driven venture capital

Taaleri and Nordic Science Investments Oy (NSI) have agreed on a transaction under which Taaleri will acquire a 51 per cent ownership stake in NSI from the company's management. Through the transaction, Taaleri will expand its operations into early-stage venture capital funds as well as the commercialisation and scaling of research-driven innovations.

Taaleri's vision is to be the preferred partner for investors and collaborators. In line with its strategy, Taaleri will expand into new fund strategies during the 2026-2028 strategy period.

A Finnish venture capital fund manager operating across the Nordic and Baltic regions

NSI is a Finnish venture capital fund manager operating across the Nordic and Baltic regions, focusing on early-stage investments in research- and science-based technologies. Its portfolio companies develop, among other things, health technologies, life sciences, advanced materials and AI-driven solutions. In addition to growth capital, NSI provides spin-out companies with strategic support, access to networks and assistance in building teams during the early phases of business development.

NSI's first fund, the EUR 45 million NSI Nordic Science I Ky, was established in 2024 and has to date invested in 22 early-stage companies in Finland, Sweden and the Baltic countries. Investors in NSI's first fund include Tesi (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd), Lieto Savings Bank Foundation, Fennia, and the Estonian SmartCap Venture Capital Fund.

"We are very pleased to join forces with NSI and to expand our private equity offering into a new strategy. A high-return-potential venture capital platform complements Taaleri's product offering extremely well. The founders' expertise, strong university networks and experience in technology transfer and commercialisation of science-based innovations attract international investors interested in high-quality research-driven investment opportunities in the Nordics. I am confident that we can significantly grow the business together," says Ilkka Laurila, CEO of Taaleri.

Extensive international networks within science-focused investment communities

NSI was founded by Alexandra Gylfe, Matti Hautsalo, Jari Strandman and Anssi Uimonen. The team has a strong background in academic research, technology transfer and investment activities, as well as extensive international networks within science-focused investment communities. All founders will continue in their operational roles. NSI's partners Mart Maasik operates in Estonia and Gerard de Bourbon in Sweden.

"It is great to start this partnership with Taaleri. NSI has built a strong position as an investor focused on research-driven innovations, and we see significant growth potential in the market. However, the next phase of our strategy requires a stronger platform for fundraising, international growth and scaling our operations. Taaleri is the right partner for us, as its strong institutional position, broad investor relationships and experience in growing businesses strongly support our ambitions. The partnership enables us to further strengthen value creation in our existing portfolio and to build larger funds in Europe going forward," says Jari Strandman, CEO of NSI.

The transaction will not have a material impact on Taaleri's result for 2026. The transaction includes jointly agreed conditions that, if met, may entitle the sellers to an additional purchase price. If the agreed targets are not achieved, both parties have the right to unwind the transaction. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the FIN-FSA.

Taaleri Plc

For more information, please contact:



Ilkka Laurila

CEO, Taaleri Plc

+358 40 076 1360

ilkka.laurila@taaleri.com

Jari Strandman

CEO and Founding Partner, Nordic Science Investments Oy

jari.strandman@nordscience.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

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About Taaleri

Taaleri is a specialist in investments, private asset management and non-life insurance, powering change with capital. We are a frontrunner in renewable energy, bioindustry and housing investments as well as credit risk insurance. We create value by combining extensive know-how, deep expertise, entrepreneurship and capital through both funds under management and direct investments. We work in close cooperation with our credit risk insurance customers and partners.

Taaleri has three business segments: Private Asset Management, Garantia and Investments. The Private Asset Management segment includes the renewable energy, bioindustry and real estate businesses. The Garantia segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company. The Investments segment comprises development capital and other direct investments.

Taaleri has EUR 2.7 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds, co-investments and single-asset vehicles. The company employs approximately 130 people. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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Linda Tierala, Head of Investor Relations, Communications and Sustainability, +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@taaleri.com