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WKN: A1W7P1 | ISIN: FI4000062195 | Ticker-Symbol: 295
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:09
7,310 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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7,5707,75013:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 10:30 Uhr
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Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri completes acquisition of a majority stake in Nordic Science Investments

30.4.2026 11:30:02 EEST | Taaleri Oyj | Investor News

TAALERI PLC | INVESTOR NEWS | 30 APRIL 2026 AT 11:30 (EEST)

Taaleri completes acquisition of a majority stake in Nordic Science Investments

Taaleri's acquisition of a majority stake in Nordic Science Investments Oy (NSI), announced on 13 April 2026, has been completed following the approval of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and the fulfilment of other conditions precedent to the transaction. As a result of the completion of the transaction, Taaleri now holds 51 per cent of NSI's shares and the companies can proceed with the practical implementation of their cooperation.

"We are very pleased with the swift completion of the transaction. The arrangement between Taaleri and NSI is an important strategic step for Taaleri and supports our long-term growth objectives. We will now continue to actively develop and internationalise our venture capital strategy in close cooperation with the NSI team," says Ilkka Laurila, CEO of Taaleri.

For more information, please contact:

Ilkka Laurila, CEO, +358 40 076 1360, ilkka.laurila@taaleri.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
taaleri.com

About Nordic Science Investments

NSI is a Finnish venture capital fund manager operating across the Nordic and Baltic regions, focusing on early-stage investments in research- and science-based technologies. Its portfolio companies develop, among other things, health technologies, life sciences, advanced materials and AI-driven solutions. In addition to growth capital, NSI provides spin-out companies with strategic support, access to networks and assistance in building teams during the early phases of business development.

About Taaleri

Taaleri is a specialist in investments, private asset management and non-life insurance, powering change with capital. We are a frontrunner in renewable energy, bioindustry and housing investments as well as credit risk insurance. We create value by combining extensive know-how, deep expertise, entrepreneurship and capital through both funds under management and direct investments. We work in close cooperation with our credit risk insurance customers and partners.

Taaleri has three business segments: Private Asset Management, Garantia and Investments. The Private Asset Management segment includes the renewable energy, bioindustry and real estate businesses. The Garantia segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company. The Investments segment comprises development capital and other direct investments.

Taaleri has EUR 2.7 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds, co-investments and single-asset vehicles. The company employs approximately 130 people. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

taaleri.com

Linda Tierala, Head of Investor Relations, Communications and Sustainability, +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@taaleri.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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