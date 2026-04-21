Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri expands into Nordic Private Credit to strengthen its private assets platform

21.4.2026 09:00:02 EEST | Taaleri Oyj | Investor News

TAALERI PLC | INVESTOR NEWS | 21 APRIL 2026 AT 09:00 (EEST)

Taaleri expands into Nordic Private Credit to strengthen its private assets platform

Taaleri is expanding its private assets offering by establishing a dedicated Private Credit business focused primarily on direct lending for small and mid-sized companies in the Nordics and neighbouring countries. The launch marks a strategic step into a growing asset class that complements Taaleri's existing track record in private equity, infrastructure and credit risk assessment through the subsidiary Garantia.

The first private credit fund seeks to provide flexible, non-dilutive financing solutions for companies across Nordic and other neighbouring countries. The strategy targets attractive risk-adjusted returns through structured debt capital solutions. Private credit solutions complement bank financing by providing debt-based growth capital in situations where bank financing is not available.

Strong strategic fit

Entering private credit broadens Taaleri's offering for institutional investors seeking diversification, yield and defensive characteristics. Market dynamics, including tightening bank regulation and increasing demand for alternative financing, create favourable conditions for flexible and specialist non-bank lending. The Nordic market remains relatively underserved, offering meaningful room for long-term growth.

Meaningful synergies within the Group

The new strategy leverages Taaleri Group's established competencies. Extensive experience in fundraising and private asset management, combined with deep expertise in credit risk assessment and market know-how through Garantia, enables the rapid integration of the strategy. In addition, the cooperation allows for broader utilisation of deal flow and the development of new products.

"Our strategic objective includes expansion of the private asset management business by scaling products within our current strategies and selectively launching new products. Private Credit supports our strategy to strengthen our position in unlisted asset classes. Small and mid-sized companies require private risk financing. We see a clear gap in the market that we can address with flexible and efficient financing solutions. This initiative leverages the Group's strong credit-risk expertise as well as our experience in private equity and infrastructure, and it enables us to finance the growth of mid-sized companies. The aim is to offer private credit solutions across a diversified set of industries, mitigating sector-specific market risks. This is the right time to build a platform that meets the needs of both companies and investors," says Taaleri's CEO Ilkka Laurila.

The new strategy's preparation will advance through 2026, and additional milestones are expected to be announced during autumn 2026.

Taaleri Plc

For more information, please contact:

Ilkka Laurila, CEO, +358 40 076 1360, ilkka.laurila@taaleri.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

taaleri.com

About Taaleri

Taaleri is a specialist in investments, private asset management and non-life insurance, powering change with capital. We are a frontrunner in renewable energy, bioindustry and housing investments as well as credit risk insurance. We create value by combining extensive know-how, deep expertise, entrepreneurship and capital through both funds under management and direct investments. We work in close cooperation with our credit risk insurance customers and partners.

Taaleri has three business segments: Private Asset Management, Garantia and Investments. The Private Asset Management segment includes the renewable energy, bioindustry and real estate businesses. The Garantia segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company. The Investments segment comprises development capital and other direct investments.

Taaleri has EUR 2.7 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds, co-investments and single-asset vehicles. The company employs approximately 130 people. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

taaleri.com

Linda Tierala, Head of Investor Relations, Communications and Sustainability, +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@taaleri.com