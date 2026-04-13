The rollout is accelerated to eliminate the use of diesel from iron ore mining and processing. Australia Fortescue is accelerating development of a large-scale off-grid renewable energy network as it races to eliminate fossil fuels, particularly diesel, from its iron ore mining and processing operations in the Australian mining region known as the Pilbara by as early as next year. The company said the "islanded" system will operate as a fully standalone, high-voltage renewable network, combining utility-scale solar and wind generation with multi-gigawatt battery energy storage and transmission ...

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