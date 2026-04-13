Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, today issued a shareholder letter from Chief Executive Officer Chris Cosgrove.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Over the past year, Comprehensive Healthcare Systems has undergone a meaningful evolution. We have sharpened our strategic focus, strengthened our operating model, and advanced our position as a scalable SaaS platform business. Today, we are executing with greater discipline, enhanced capabilities, and a clear path forward. As a result, we believe CHS is now positioned at an important inflection point-moving from restructuring to growth.

Our core growth engine is our proprietary Novus 360 platform, a modular, end-to-end solution designed to manage the full lifecycle of healthcare and retirement benefits administration. With Novus 360, we serve a diverse set of clients, including self-insured employers, labor unions, and third-party administrators, delivering critical infrastructure that enables eligibility management, claims processing, compliance, and member engagement. Our platform is built to address the complexity of today's healthcare ecosystem through automation, integration, and data-driven insights.

Importantly, our scale and operational capabilities continue to strengthen. Today, we support over one million members across health and retirement plans, while automating a significant portion of claims processing and managing substantial transaction volumes annually. Our business model is highly recurring in nature, supported by long-term client relationships and strong retention rates. This combination provides both visibility and durability as we continue to grow.

We are also seeing increasing validation of our strategy in the market. CHS has secured approximately C$35 million (US$25 million) in total signed contracts across more than 20 clients, reflecting both the strength of our platform and the trust we have built with our partners. The recent signing of a 5-year contract with Amalgamated Life Insurance Company represents a meaningful milestone for the Company and underscores our ability to compete for and win larger, enterprise-scale opportunities. Just as important, our existing client base continues to expand its engagement with us, reinforcing the value of our solutions.

We operate in a large and evolving market that is being shaped by structural tailwinds. In the United States, the increasing complexity of healthcare administration, the continued shift toward self-funded plans, and rising regulatory requirements are driving demand for modern, technology-enabled solutions. We estimate our Total Addressable Market" (TAM) to be in the range of US$4 billion to US$6 billion U.S. healthcare benefits administration software market, spanning union funds, TPAs, self-insured employers, and adjacent segments such as pensions (SOURCE: Mordor Intelligence). We believe CHS is well positioned within this landscape, offering an integrated platform.

Our growth strategy is straightforward and focused. First, we are expanding within our core markets by deepening relationships with existing clients and increasing our share of wallet. Second, we are extending into adjacent verticals, including self-insured employers, pension administration, and other healthcare stakeholders that require scalable administrative infrastructure. Third, we are selectively pursuing partnerships and acquisition opportunities that enhance our capabilities and accelerate our go-to-market efforts. This disciplined approach allows us to scale efficiently while maintaining operational control.

Innovation remains central to our long-term differentiation. We are continuing to invest in enhancing the Novus 360 platform with advanced capabilities, including the integration of artificial intelligence across workflows, analytics, and decision support. These investments are designed to improve efficiency, reduce administrative friction, and deliver better outcomes for clients, providers, and members. We believe that embedding intelligent automation throughout our platform will be a key driver of value as the industry continues to evolve.

From a financial perspective, we are building a business with strong recurring revenue characteristics and meaningful operating leverage. Based on our current trajectory, we are targeting an annualized recurring exit revenue run-rate of approximately US$10 million by the end of 2026. The Company expects the direct cost associated will be in line with its historical average with gross margin expected to be in the range of 65% to 70% and EBIDTA expected to be around 10%.

As we scale, we expect to see continued improvement in profitability. While we remain disciplined in our growth investments, we are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable, long-term value.

Looking ahead, our ambition is clear. We aim to grow signed contracts supported by continued execution across our core markets and expansion initiatives. We believe that as we deliver on this strategy, there is significant potential for value creation, particularly given the current valuation gap between CHS and comparable companies in the broader SaaS and healthcare technology sectors.

While we have made meaningful progress, we remain in the early stages of our growth journey. Our focus is on execution-continuing to strengthen our platform, expand our client base, and deliver measurable results. We are building a company designed for scale, resilience, and long-term relevance in a rapidly changing healthcare environment.

On behalf of the entire leadership team, I would like to thank our shareholders, clients, and employees for their continued support and confidence. We are excited about the path ahead and remain committed to executing our strategy with discipline and transparency.

Sincerely,

Chris Cosgrove

Chief Executive Officer

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.