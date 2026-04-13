Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: OYA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, announces that today it has secured a contract with Eutelsat, the GEO-LEO satellite operator as part of the European Space Agency's Sunrise Phase 2 Partnership Project.

The contract involves integrating Clear Blue's Smart Power solutions with Eutelsat's Low Earth Orbit ("LEO") satellite connectivity network. The new "Power Aware Link" system will be designed to deliver resilient internet access for off-grid applications in emerging markets and offer resilient back up power for mission critical security and defence infrastructure.

"Through our Sunrise Partnership Project, ESA creates a framework where industry leaders, like Clear Blue Technologies and Eutelsat, can combine their expertise and foster growth in reliable satellite connectivity services," stated Carsten Tobehn, Sunrise Project Manager at ESA.

"LEO connectivity is bringing high-speed, low-latency services to remote and underserved regions, and reliable power is integral to expanding that connectivity. Working with partners like Clear Blue, we are committed to supporting innovative solutions that broaden opportunity and inclusion," said Guillaume Scottez, Vice President for Innovation at Eutelsat.

"This contract is a significant step forward in our work with Eutelsat and validates the critical role that intelligent power management plays in enabling satellite connectivity," said Miriam Tuerk, CEO & Co-Founder of Clear Blue. "By combining our Smart Power technology with Eutelsat's infrastructure, we are delivering a truly integrated solution that empowers communities and businesses in the most energy-constrained environments around the world."

The goal is to create an integrated, easy to deploy ground system combining hardware and software provided by Eutelsat with Clear Blue's Smart Power platform.

This contract builds on the growing collaboration between Clear Blue and Eutelsat. In December 2025, the companies announced a Letter of Intent for a three-year supply agreement supporting the Eutelsat's Konnect Wi-Fi Service rollout across Africa. The Sunrise project deepens this partnership by now including Eutelsat's LEO OneWeb network.

This contract was made possible thanks to Canada's longstanding cooperation agreement with the European Space Agency (ESA), which allows the Canadian space sector to bid on ESA projects through funding from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

About the European Space Agency

The European Space Agency (ESA) provides Europe's gateway to space.

ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

ESA has 23 Member States: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Latvia, Lithuania,Slovakia and the Republic of Cyprus are Associate Members.

ESA has established formal cooperation with four Member States of the EU. Canada takes part in some ESA programmes under a Cooperation Agreement.

By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, ESA can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country. It is working in particular with the EU on implementing the Galileo and Copernicus programmes as well as with Eumetsat for the development of meteorological missions.

Learn more about ESA at www.esa.int

About the Canadian Space Agency

Established in March 1989, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is a federal agency responsible for managing all of Canada's civil space-related activities, with the mission of leading the development and application of space knowledge for the benefit of Canadians and humanity.

Learn more about the CSA at www.asc-csa.gc.ca

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: both companies will be successful in developing the new "Power Link Aware" solution. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

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Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.