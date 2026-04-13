

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc.(BYND), a producer of plant-based meat alternatives, said on Monday it has rolled out its latest Beyond Breakfast Sausage lineup around the country at major retailers including Kroger and Sprouts Farmers Market, with Whole Foods Market coming soon.



The new lineup is Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links and Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties in original and spicy flavors. The products are made of simple ingredients to deliver good flavor with strong nutrition. Each serving will include 7 to 9 grams of plant protein and just 0.5 grams of saturated fat and zero cholesterol.



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