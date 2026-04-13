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WKN: A0F57T | ISIN: JP3475350009 | Ticker-Symbol: D4S
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 14:23
14,778 Euro
-2,46 % -0,372
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,50614,78414:28
14,58214,77814:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAIICHI SANKYO
DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD14,778-2,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.