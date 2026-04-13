Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran geologist Peter Flindell, who brings over 40 years of experience and a track record of contributing to discoveries exceeding 22 million ounces of gold, to support the Company's next phase of growth.

Mr. Flindell is a highly accomplished geologist with more than four decades of global experience in mineral exploration, project development, and mine expansion. Over the course of his career, he has played a key role in the discovery, development, and expansion of nine gold and copper operations across Southeast Asia, Central Asia, West Africa, Central Africa, Europe, and Central America.

He has held senior leadership roles with major and mid-tier mining companies, including 12 years with Newmont Mining, 11 years with Avocet Mining, and senior positions with Gold X2 Mining (formerly Goldshore Resources), where he is currently serving in a senior operational leadership role advancing the Moss Gold Project in Canada.

In addition, Mr. Flindell has led and advised numerous exploration and development programs globally through his consultancy, Signal Delta, since 2012. He brings deep technical expertise across multiple deposit styles and commodities, with hands-on experience spanning grassroots exploration through feasibility studies and mine development.

David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "Bringing Pete on board is a major step forward for Zodiac Gold. He is one of the most accomplished exploration geologists in the industry, with a rare combination of technical depth and real-world success in building mines. As Zodiac Gold continues to advance its district-scale land package in Liberia, Pete's experience across West Africa and globally will be invaluable in refining our geological model, accelerating discovery, and ultimately driving toward resource definition and development. We are building a strong technical team, and Pete is a cornerstone addition."

Peter Flindell added: "Zodiac Gold has assembled a highly compelling land package in Liberia with clear indications of a large-scale mineralized system. The work completed to date has established a strong foundation, and I believe there is significant opportunity to unlock additional value through systematic exploration and disciplined technical execution. I look forward to working with the team to help advance these assets toward their full potential."

Marketing Agreement

Zodiac Gold announces it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica, an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital market consultation and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of $150,000 payable in two tranches, with an option for the Company to renew the agreement for an additional six months at a rate of $75,000. The Company has granted Capital Analytica incentive stock options to purchase 200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.38 per share for a period of three years. The stock options will be subject to standard investor relations vesting provisions. The agreement with Capital Analytica remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V. Capital Analytica and its principal are arms-length to the Company.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (FSE: K19) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292101

Source: Zodiac Gold Inc.