Jaguar Health, Inc.: Artificial Intelligence Platforms Could Enhance Jaguar Health's Development and Anticipated Commercialization of Crofelemer for Rare Disease Intestinal Failure Programs

Global Market for Short Bowel Syndrome, Including Intestinal Failure (IF), Estimated to Reach $8.0 Billion by 20331

AI data mining of real world clinical and symptom manifestation is beneficial in the development of credible links between genetics, histopathology, and disease progression modification for intestinal failure (IF) patients with orphan disease designated pediatric microvillus inclusion disease (MVID)

Jaguar seeking efficiencies to bring crofelemer to FDA approval for MVID-a disease with no alternative treatments and a lethal natural history

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that it plans to use AI platforms to enhance its development, commercialization, and healthcare delivery objectives for crofelemer programs for the treatment of intestinal failure in both adult and pediatric patients.

"Our IF program in MVID could leverage AI platforms that could help guide personalized regimens for each patient for this ultrarare disease and include real-world evidence to support the effectiveness and benefit of new therapies like crofelemer in mitigating disease progression by potentially providing credible links between genetics, histopathology, and clinical manifestation. AI platforms could lead to more efficient drug development and quicker access to drugs for patients with no alternative treatments for diseases with lethal natural history, such as MVID." said Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Jaguar's Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of the Jaguar Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are strategically focused on demonstrating crofelemer's effectiveness and achieving faster commercialization to meet our healthcare delivery objectives for IF indications," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO. "Our IF development programs continue to make progress in meeting key clinical milestones, including the ground-breaking and consistent reduction of parenteral support of up to 37% in an investigator-sponsored MVID treatment program. We are currently in business development discussions with the goal of bringing in non-dilutive funds from potential partners. We are encouraged to report that our development plan for MVID could include a plan for obtaining Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months, which would augment expedited regulatory submission pathways for this pediatric disorder. The very low prevalence of MVID and its lethal natural history without any available therapies underscores the need for rapid and efficient development and commercialization of crofelemer. In addressing this very serious unmet medical need, and we are exploring AI platforms to assist in achieving our objectives."

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress. Jaguar family companies focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including MVID and short bowel syndrome.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that the company may utilize AI to support its intestinal failure program, and Jaguar's expectation that its development plan for MVID may support the possibility for a Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA in the coming months, potentially supporting opportunities for expedited regulatory submission pathways to the FDA for new drug approval. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

1Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market - Size, Share, and Forecast (2025-2033)

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SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/artificial-intelligence-ai-platforms-could-enhance-jaguar-healths-dev-1156912