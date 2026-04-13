TripSitter Clinic Ltd.: TripSitter Completes Debt Settlement and Announces Financing

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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / TripSitter Clinic Ltd. (the "Company" or "TripSitter") (CSE:KETA) further to the Company's press release on April 3, 2026, the Company has settled $292,311.48 in liabilities through the issuance of 4,102,616 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.07125 per share (the "Debt Settlement"). The common shares issued are subject to a hold period expiring August 14, 2026.

Subsequent to the Debt Settlement, the Company has 17,396,345 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Company also announces that intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $200,000, comprising up to 1,777,778 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.1125 per common share (the "Offering"). Securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Company may also pay finder's fees to certain eligible finders in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

Early Warning Disclosure

Immediately prior to the Debt Settlement, Enquity Consulting Inc. ("Enquity"), an Ontario, Canada company controlled by Muhammad Aziz, owned and controlled 451,200 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 3.39% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, prior to the Debt Settlement. As a result of the common shares issued to Enquity pursuant to the Debt Settlement, Enquity has ownership and control over 1,473,656 common shares of the Company, representing 8.47% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Immediately prior to the Debt Settlement, Notionhill Capital Inc. ("Notionhill"), an Ontario, Canada company controlled by Muhammad Aziz, did not own and control any common shares of the Company. As a result of the common shares issued to Notionhill pursuant to the Debt Settlement, Notionhill has ownership and control over 1,068,980 common shares of the Company, representing 6.14% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Enquity and Notionhill collectively own and control 14.61% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Enquity and Notionhill acquired the above-noted common shares for investment purposes. Enquity and/or Notionhill may in the future take such actions in respect of its holdings in the Company as it may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional securities of the Company through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions or the sale of all or a portion of its individual holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, subject in each case to applicable securities law.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation, please go to the Company's profile under SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

TripSitter Clinic Ltd.

Dr. John Huber, CEO

Email: dr.huber@tripsitter.clinic

Phone: 437-500-0528

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the business objectives of the Company, including with respect to the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: TripSitter Clinic Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tripsitter-completes-debt-settlement-and-announces-financing-1156923