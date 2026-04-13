

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corporation (SYK), a medical technology company, said on Monday that it has signed a deal to buy Amplitude Vascular Systems, Inc., a privately held developer of a next-generation intravascular lithotripsy, or IVL, platform to treat calcified peripheral arterial disease.



'The acquisition will strengthen Stryker's Peripheral Vascular (PV) portfolio by adding revascularization technology. Once cleared for use in applicable markets, the product will complement Stryker's existing PV offerings and support the company's strategy to expand its presence in arterial disease treatment,' the company said.



IVL is a technology in cardiovascular intervention to treat calcified peripheral and coronary lesions. This is expected to record strong growth after physicians adopt IVL-based calcium modification in complex procedures.



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