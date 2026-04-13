Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Announces Upcoming Listing of Meme Coin Portfolio and Institutional RWA Token Suite on the Biconomy Exchange

TRITON Token Currently Live and Trading on Biconomy

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today announced the upcoming listing of its proprietary meme coin portfolio and RWA token suite on the Biconomy exchange ("Biconomy"), a global centralized cryptocurrency exchange.

The forthcoming listings, targeted at Asian markets through Biconomy's established Southeast Asia presence and robust international infrastructure, will include the following assets to be issued exclusively by Datavault AI:

Dream Bowl I Meme Coin - Datavault AI's commemorative digital collectible tied to Dream Bowl XIV (previously announced December 11, 2025 )

Dream Bowl II Meme Coin - Follow-on shareholder dividend token distributed in partnership with NFL Alumni Health (previously announced December 29, 2025 )

Josh Gibson Meme Coin - Commemorative NIL-based digital collectible honoring baseball legend Josh Gibson, developed in coordination with the Josh Gibson Foundation (previously announced February 20, 2026 )

Proprietary RWA Stablecoins-Featuring Select RWA Assets

This initiative is intended to deliver liquidity and broad distribution for Datavault AI's community-driven meme assets alongside its institutional-grade tokenized products.

Notably, the TRITON token, associated with Datavault AI's previously announced multi-million dollar Tokenization Service Agreement with Triton Geothermal LLC (previously announced November 17, 2025 , is already live and actively trading on Biconomy (accessible at biconomy.com/exchange/TRITON_USDT ).

As previously disclosed, Datavault AI serves as Triton's exclusive technology provider for RWA digitization, valuation, and structured monetization of its U.S. Department of Energy-validatedgeothermal energy assets, and the Company will receive up to $8 million in tokenization fees tied to Triton's planned $125 million digital token offering and continuing participation equal to 5% of all digital token transaction fees collected by Triton following the offering. The active trading of TRITON on Biconomy demonstrates the real-world progression of the Datavault AI tokenization pipeline from agreement execution through to live secondary market liquidity- a pathway the Company expects its broader portfolio of meme coins, RWA stablecoins, and smart contract tokens to follow as additional assets are onboarded to the Biconomy and, ultimately, to the Datavault Information Data Exchange.

Biconomy, founded in 2019, serves more than 10 million users and institutions across 180+ countries and consistently ranks among the top 20-30 global exchanges by trading volume, with average daily volume between $2 billion and $2.8 billion. The platform offers hundreds of trading pairs and maintains industry-leading security, with 98% of assets held in cold storage.

The initiative advances Datavault AI's development of the Datavault AI Information Data Exchange, which will be powered by the Nasdaq Financial Framework. By capitalizing on Biconomy's proven liquidity, user base, and Asian market leadership, the Company is strengthening token adoption, liquidity depth, and compliant cross-border distribution - foundational elements for scalable, institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure.

Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, stated: "These listings on Biconomy represent a significant milestone for our meme coin portfolio and our RWA ecosystem. The assets being launched complement our patented Information Data Exchange, International Elements Exchange (IEE), our sports-focused international NIL exchange and our American Political Exchange (APE). We anticipate that all of these platforms will benefit from Biconomy's substantial daily trading volume and targeted Asian reach, driving meaningful liquidity and accelerated adoption for our token offerings and our expanding meme portfolio strategies."

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI TM (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at https://datavaultsite.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely", "upcoming" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events; the anticipated benefits of the listing of the Company's meme coin portfolio and RWA token suite on Biconomy , including expected liquidity, trading volume, token adoption, and market distribution in Asian and international markets; the Company's expectation that its broader portfolio of digital assets, including future issues of meme coins, RWA stablecoins, and other tokenized products, will be onboarded to the Biconomy over time; the anticipated trading performance, liquidity, and transaction volume of the TRITON token and other Datavault AI digital assets listed on Biconomy; the Company's continuing participation in transaction fees collected by Triton Geothermal LLC pursuant to the previously disclosed Tokenization Service Agreement; the anticipated development, launch, and commercialization of the IDE, including the expected timing, features, and institutional-grade capabilities thereof; the anticipated launch, operation, and commercial performance of the IDE and its associated exchanges; the expected benefits of leveraging Biconomy's user base, daily trading volume, liquidity infrastructure, and Asian market presence to drive adoption and distribution for the Company's token offerings and expanding meme portfolio strategies; and the Company's business strategies, long-term objectives, and commercialization plans, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the Company's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the Biconomy listings, including the expected liquidity, trading volume, and token adoption levels; the risk that the listing arrangement with Biconomy may not deliver the expected market penetration or distribution in Asian or international markets; risks related to the trading performance, liquidity, and market price of the TRITON token, Dream Bowl I, Dream Bowl II, Josh Gibson Coin, RWA stablecoins, and other Datavault AI digital assets on Biconomy, including the risk that trading volumes may not meet expectations; risks related to the Company's ability to successfully develop, launch, and operate the IDE, including its associated exchanges, within the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that the Company's exchange platforms may not achieve the expected trading volumes, user adoption, or revenue levels; risks associated with the volatility and unpredictability of digital asset markets, including meme coin markets, which may experience significant price fluctuations unrelated to the Company's operational performance; risks related to the Company's reliance on third-party platforms, including Biconomy, for the listing, trading, and custody of the Company's digital assets; the risk that Triton Geothermal LLC may not complete its planned digital token offering or that the Company may not receive the anticipated tokenization fees or transaction fee participation; the risk that regulatory changes with respect to digital assets, cryptocurrency exchanges, or cross-border token distribution may negatively impact the markets in which Datavault AI operates; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets in the United States, Southeast Asia, and other jurisdictions; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

Media Contact

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ir@dvlt.ai

(503) 615-7700

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datavault-ai-announces-upcoming-listing-of-meme-coin-portfolio-and-in-1156965