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WKN: A1H5MJ | ISIN: CA3565001086 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FH
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 15:31
10,750 Euro
+1,61 % +0,170
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,58010,70016:08
10,61510,72016:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 14:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Freehold Royalties Ltd.: Freehold Royalties Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) announces that Shaina Morihira has submitted her resignation as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 15, 2026.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I thank Ms. Morihira for her dedication and leadership," said David Spyker, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During her tenure, she played a meaningful role as we transitioned into a fully staffed independent organization. She supported key strategic initiatives and led with a strong focus on collaboration and strengthening organizational capabilities. We wish Shaina all the best in her future endeavours."

Ms. Morihira will remain with the Company until May 15, 2026 to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities, including the filing of the Company's Q1 2026 financial results on May 12, 2026. In the meantime, the Company has initiated a formal search for Ms. Morihira's successor through the assistance of an executive search firm. The Company has a strong accounting and financial reporting team in place to support the organization through this transition.

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.0 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information contact

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
David Spyker
President and Chief Executive Officer
t. 403.221.0809
e. dspyker@freeholdroyalties.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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