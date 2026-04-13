Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is delighted to announce results from four drill holes in the Southern Gold Zone and one hole in the Cuba Zone area of the Miner Mountain Porphyry Copper-Gold project near Princeton, BC (Table 1). The Southern Gold Zone is an intrusion hosted disseminated gold zone.

Table 1. 2025 Drill Results Sample intervals are from core lengths, true widths are unknown.

DDH ID and Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t DDH25-66 -50 3.83 51.04 47.21 0.520 DDH25-67 -50 3.37 81.69

*NSR DDH25-68 -50 3.78 167.03

NSR DDH25-69 50 41.60 141.96 100.36 0.626 Including 41.60 65.97 24.37 0.958 Including 75.87 94.96 19.09 0.850 Including 106.07 123.32 12.75 0.970 DDH25-70





Abandoned DDH25-71 -50 6.25 588.44

NSR

*NSR - No Significant Results

Table 2. Significant 2021 and 2022 DDH Intersections in the Southern Gold Zone see News Release November 22, 2022.

DDH ID and Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) DDH 46 -50 3.04 62.15 59.10 1.03 DDH 47 -50 12.19 100.30 88.10 1.08 DDH 48 -50 139.50 152.23 12.70 0.18 DDH 49 -50 19.00 84.12 65.10 0.60 DDH 50 -50 11.28 105.48 94.20 0.86 DDH 52 -50 3.00 77.52 74.50 0.79 DDH 53 -50 3.10 86.00 86.50 0.16 DDH 54 -50 3.47 57.54 54.10 0.37 DDH 55 -50 4.40 84.90 80.50 0.69 DDH 56 -50 3.50 38.45 34.90 0.15 DDH 56 -50 48.80 59.20 10.40 0.17 DDH 57 -50 56.50 103.90 57.40 0.43 DDH 59 -50 63.12 143.12 80.00 0.95 DDH 60 -50 9.14 60.80 51.66 0.24 DDH-61 -50 9.14 48.77 39.63 0.27

Samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories, in Calgary Alberta, an independent laboratory, with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation. The samples were tested by ICP utilizing Aqua Regia Digest - Metals Package, ICP-OES/ICP, Gold was also fire assayed with a 30g sample weight. The samples were across a 1 metre core length.

Please see the map below for drill hole locations and directions DDH 68 was located north of the Southern Gold Zone without reaching it at depth and Diamond Drill Hole 67 was collared to locate the southern boundary of gold mineralization which was intersected at about 20 metres with gold grades up to 0.299 gpt over 1.86 metres.

Figure below can be viewed at www.segoresources.com with the full news release. Drill results of holes 66 and 69 are highlighted in red.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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The Southern Gold Zone is primarily hosted by a fine-grained biotite diorite pervasively altered to variable amounts of calcite, chlorite, sericite, albite and K feldspar. Disseminated very fine-grained pyrite, hematite and relatively minor chalcopyrite are common and also noted in microfractures and lesser calcite-chlorite veinlets. Gold intervals >0.10 gpt are spatially associated with variable strengths of alteration assemblages and of pyrite-hematite and chalcopyrite. Very fine-grained (> 5 microns) gold is difficult to recognize in some samples and to confirm would require scanning electron microscopy of polished thin sections.

A preliminary metallurgical bench scale test from a drill core sample reported in News Release August 11, 2021 concluded that "9.8% of the gold reports to gravity concentration and 59.3% recovered in 1 hour and 72.6% after 3 hours using a cyanide leaching process. An impressive 95.8% of the gold recovered from the core sample with no additional testing."

Sego plans to submit the data for the preparation of an inferred resource calculation on the Southern Gold Zone.

Diamond Drill hole 71 was drilled from the south of the Cuba Zone and encountered extensive alteration which carried weak Cu and Au values. Unfortunately this hole was lost at 580 metres.

An IP survey is planned to define and extend a known deep chargeability anomaly located north of the Southern Gold Zone and results will support deep exploration for porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

Diamond Drilling is scheduled to commence on April 22nd 2026.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates, and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance/quality control protocol. Drill core is HQ in all results. Samples are ½ core with the exception of duplicates which are ¼ core. The Company will also be sending check assays to another laboratory as part of the quality assurance and quality control protocol.

This news release was reviewed and approved by Tor Bruland, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101, and is an Independent Consulting Geologist commissioned by Sego Resources Inc.

About the Project:

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The Miner Mountain Project combines alkalic porphyry copper-gold mineralization in the Cuba and other zones and the unusual gold mineralization in the Southern Gold Zone which may be distal to an alkalic copper-gold porphyry. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292169

Source: Sego Resources Inc.