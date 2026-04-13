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WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XD
Frankfurt
13.04.26 | 08:13
164,00 Euro
-0,61 % -1,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVELOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVELOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,00179,0018:51
Dow Jones News
13.04.2026 18:09 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly declaration of share buybacks - 04/13/2026 (French only)

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly declaration of share buybacks - 04/13/2026 (French only) 

GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly declaration of share buybacks - 04/13/2026 (French only) 
13-Apr-2026 / 17:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

GEVELOT 
 
Société Anonyme au capital de 26 322 590 euros 
 
Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

_________________________

Levallois, le 13 avril 2026

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 7 au 10 avril 2026

(ISIN: FR0000033888) 

Code identifiant de  Volume total Prix pondéré moyen 
Nom de    Code Identifiant de Jour de la  l'instrument     journalier  journalier d'acquisition  Marché 
l'émetteur  l'émetteur      transaction  financier       (en nombre  des actions 
                                    d'actions) 
 
 
GEVELOT S.A  969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 07/04/2026  FR0000033888        483       173,00          XPAR 
 
GEVELOT S.A  969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 08/04/2026  FR0000033888        1        173,00          XPAR 
 
GEVELOT S.A  969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 09/04/2026  FR0000033888        9        174,00          XPAR 
 
GEVELOT S.A  969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 10/04/2026  FR0000033888        11       174,00          XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot Euronext Growth

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: GEVELOT Weekly declaration of share buybacks -04/13/2026 (French only) 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   2307222 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2307222 13-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2307222&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2026 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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