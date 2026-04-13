DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly declaration of share buybacks - 04/13/2026 (French only)

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly declaration of share buybacks - 04/13/2026 (French only) 13-Apr-2026 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 322 590 euros Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

_________________________

Levallois, le 13 avril 2026

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 7 au 10 avril 2026

(ISIN: FR0000033888)

Code identifiant de Volume total Prix pondéré moyen Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour de la l'instrument journalier journalier d'acquisition Marché l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction financier (en nombre des actions d'actions) GEVELOT S.A 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 07/04/2026 FR0000033888 483 173,00 XPAR GEVELOT S.A 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 08/04/2026 FR0000033888 1 173,00 XPAR GEVELOT S.A 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 09/04/2026 FR0000033888 9 174,00 XPAR GEVELOT S.A 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 10/04/2026 FR0000033888 11 174,00 XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot Euronext Growth

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: GEVELOT Weekly declaration of share buybacks -04/13/2026 (French only)

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 Euronext Ticker: ALGEV AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 2307222 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2307222 13-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2307222&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2026 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)