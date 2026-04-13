Capital B stock begins active trading on US OTCID market under ticker CPTLF

Completion of the active quotation and accessibility process for its CPTLF ticker on the US OTCID market, following validation by FINRA pursuant to Rule 211

Transition from the "unsolicited quote only" expert market to active quotation by financial intermediaries, significantly enhancing accessibility and tradability for US investors

Ongoing opening of CPTLF active quotation access through leading US financial intermediaries. Investors may also contact their financial intermediary directly to express interest and request access to the CPTLF security

No issuance of new shares as part of this quotation, with market makers acquiring existing Company shares on Euronext Growth and making them available for trading in the US

Milestone supporting the Company's international development, accessibility and liquidity strategy, particularly in the US market

Strengthening of Capital B's positioning at the heart of international capital markets, in line with its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

Puteaux, April 13, 2026: Capital B (The Blockchain Group, ISIN: FR0011053636, FR ticker: ALCPB | US: CPTLF) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, decentralized technology consulting and development, and corporate treasury, announces the completion of the active quotation and accessibility process for its CPTLF ticker on the US OTCID market, following validation by FINRA pursuant to Rule 211, thereby enabling financial intermediaries to initiate and publish active quotations on the security. A detailed presentation of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time, is available on the Company's website: https://cptlb.com/about/who-we-are/

Completion of the active quotation and accessibility process for its CPTLF ticker on the US OTCID market

On July 9, 2025, the Company announced that it was engaged in the final stages of the listing process on the US OTCID market, a compartment of OTC Markets Group.

On July 29, 2025, the Company announced the quotation of its US ticker CPTLF, then referenced under an "unsolicited quote only" status, under which quotations could be published on a limited basis by certain intermediaries, without a formal regulatory validation process having yet been completed. In this context, the security was tradable, but its liquidity, visibility and accessibility to all categories of investors remained limited, in the absence of authorization allowing for broad and structured market making. Obtaining validation under Rule 211 from FINRA therefore constituted a necessary step to enable significantly enhanced accessibility of the security to US investors.

The Company hereby announces that it has obtained validation of its application under Rule 211 from FINRA, marking the completion of the process enabling an active and liquid quotation of its CPTLF security on the US OTCID market. This regulatory validation represents a key milestone in making the security accessible to US investors.

More specifically, this authorization means that financial intermediaries are now allowed to initiate and publish active quotations on the CPTLF stock, thereby enabling significantly enhanced accessibility and tradability of the security for a broad range of investors, via brokerage platforms providing access to securities quoted on OTC markets.

Furthermore, the Company indicates that it has initiated discussions with leading international brokers, including Charles Schwab, to facilitate access to the stock for US investors. These initiatives aim to increase the available execution channels and to accelerate the development of enhanced and deeper liquidity for the stock in the market. The Company specifies that active quotation of CPTLF may be requested by investors through their reference broker.

The Company reminds that this operation does not involve any issuance of new shares nor any financial transaction. In the context of this quotation, market makers acquire existing shares of the Company on Euronext Growth and make them available for trading in the United States via a dedicated ticker accessible through traditional US brokers, US dollar quotation, and a settlement-delivery mechanism aligned with local market standards.

Companies trading on the OTCID market are required to comply with specific disclosure criteria, including mainly the timely annual certification of financial management and up-to-date profile information. These fundamental requirements ensure that investors, brokers, regulators and data providers based in the United States can rely on accurate and current information from issuers. OTCID currently enables the trading of more than 1,200 securities, is compatible with the financial reporting standards of Euronext Growth, under which the Company establishes its reports, and includes major listed French and European companies (Air France-KLM, Nestlé, Intesa Sanpaolo, etc.).

"This milestone reflects the Company's strategic ambition to expand its global presence and liquidity across international capital markets, particularly in the United States, as part of its long-term Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, the first in Europe and of the highest standing globally, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per share on a fully diluted basis over time" - says Alexandre Laizet, Director of Bitcoin Strategy at Capital B.

Risk factors

The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2025 half year financial report, available for free on the Company's website (https://www.cptlb.com). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.

* * *

About Capital B (FR: ALCPB | US: CPTLF)

Capital B is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed

on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence,

AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development, and corporate treasury. EURONEXT Growth Paris

FR Ticker: ALCPB

US OTCID Ticker: CPTLF

ISIN: FR0011053636

Reuters: ALCPB.PA

Bloomberg: ALCPB.FP



Contact:

contact@cptlb.com

Investor Relations



Actus Finance & Communication

Mathieu Calleux

tbg@actus.fr

Press Relations



Actus Finance & Communication

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

acdudicourt@actus.fr - 06 24 03 26 52

Céline Bruggeman

cbruggeman@actus.fr - 06 87 52 71 99



Le Crayon Groupe

Sarah Benmoussa

sarahb@lecrayongroupe.fr Capital B press releases are available on:

Financial information - Capital B

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97566-20260413-tbg-cp-13-avr-2026-18h00-en-final.pdf