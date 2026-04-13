Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Receives Third Consecutive Purchase Order from Pharmalink for 60,000 Units of Sky Premium Life Products in the UAE; Cumulative Orders Reach 270,000 Units, Advancing 5-Year Goal of Over 3 million Units

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that it has received a new purchase order for 60,000 units of its Sky Premium Life products from Pharmalink under the existing exclusive distribution agreement for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. This marks the third consecutive purchase order from Pharmalink, bringing cumulative orders to 270,000 units since the partnership's inception in June 2024.

Sustained and Growing UAE Demand

This latest order follows a clear pattern of accelerating demand in the UAE market. In June 2024, Cosmos Health signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Pharmalink and secured an initial purchase order of 130,000 units. Following the complete sell-out of that initial order, Pharmalink placed a follow-up order for 80,000 units in May 2025. The Company has now received its third purchase order for an additional 60,000 units, underscoring the sustained consumer demand and commercial momentum of the Sky Premium Life brand across the UAE.

Pharmalink, led by CEO Dr. Abdul Rauf Jabour, is one of the largest healthcare organizations in the UAE, with over 30 years of experience, a workforce of approximately 1,400 employees, a network of more than 120 partners, a portfolio of over 430 brands, and access to more than 3,000 pharmacies, including its own MEDICINA chain of approximately 200 pharmacies. Pharmalink is responsible for all sales, marketing, regulatory affairs, logistics, and distribution activities related to Sky Premium Life products in the UAE.

Strategic Middle East Presence Amid Geopolitical Resilience

This order further demonstrates Cosmos Health's ability to grow its commercial footprint in the Middle East despite the broader regional geopolitical environment. The UAE, and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in particular, represent some of the most affluent and fastest-growing nutraceutical markets globally, and the Company's continued traction with Pharmalink reflects the resonance of the Sky Premium Life brand with health-conscious consumers in the region.

On Track Toward 3 Million Unit Cumulative Goal

With 270,000 cumulative units ordered to date, the Company continues to advance toward its objective of surpassing 3 million units in cumulative orders over the first five years of its partnership with Pharmalink. The Company expects purchase order volumes to continue growing as Sky Premium Life brand awareness expands across Pharmalink's extensive distribution network.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Receiving our third consecutive purchase order from Pharmalink is a powerful validation of the Sky Premium Life brand in one of the world's most discerning and competitive wellness markets. The UAE consumer is sophisticated and brand conscious, and the continued sell through we are seeing reflects the quality and clinical credibility of our products. With 270,000 units ordered to date and strong momentum across our global platform, we remain firmly on track toward our 3 million unit target and are confident in the long term growth potential of this partnership."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-receives-third-consecutive-purchase-order-from-pharmali-1156604