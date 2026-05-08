Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Receives Updated Zacks Research Report: 2026 Revenue Forecast Raised to $103.2 Million, EPS Outlook Upgraded to Positive Territory, and $4.50 Valuation Reaffirmed

2026 revenue forecast raised: Zacks increases 2026 revenue estimate to $103.2 million, up from $98.6 million in its prior January 2026 report

EPS outlook upgraded: Zacks now expects Cosmos Health to cross into positive EPS territory in 2026

$4.50 valuation reaffirmed: Updated report maintains valuation target, citing improving fundamentals and operational momentum

Long-term growth trajectory maintained: Zacks continues to project revenue of approximately $130.8 million in 2027

"Clear inflection point": Zacks highlights Cosmos Health's accelerating operational momentum and strategic evolution into a higher-margin healthcare platform with multiple growth vectors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that Zacks Small-Cap Research has published an updated research report raising its 2026 revenue and EPS forecasts, while reaffirming its $4.50 per share valuation.

The updated report projects revenue growth from a record $65.3 million in fiscal year 2025 to $103.2 million in 2026 - up from Zacks' prior forecast of $98.6 million issued in January 2026 - with further expansion to approximately $130.8 million in 2027. Zacks also upgraded its EPS outlook, now expecting Cosmos Health to cross into positive EPS territory during 2026.

Zacks characterized Cosmos Health as being in the "beginning stages of what looks like a long and sustained ramp up," noting that the Company has moved through a "clear inflection point," with fiscal year 2025 results validating management's strategy. The report highlights Cosmos Health's ongoing transition into a more integrated, higher-margin healthcare platform, with growing operational scale and an expanding strategic pipeline beginning to translate into tangible financial progress.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Fiscal 2025 was a breakthrough year for Cosmos Health. We are pleased to see Zacks raise its 2026 revenue forecast and upgrade its EPS expectations into positive territory, reinforcing the growing recognition of our operational momentum and long-term growth strategy. We are already off to a strong start in 2026 and remain fully focused on sustaining this trajectory throughout the remainder of 2026 and beyond. Given this momentum and increasing operational visibility, we look forward to providing formal financial guidance in the near future."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-receives-updated-zacks-research-report-2026-revenue-for-1165347