Rapid Nutrition Plc: Rapid Nutrition Strengthens Capital Markets Infrastructure with Appointment of Bowsprit Partners

LONDON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a global HealthTech and wellness company focused on evidence-based nutrition brands and technology-enabled wellness solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bowsprit Partners as Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker.

The appointment follows the Company's recent €5 million cornerstone investment and forms part of the Board's continued evolution of its capital markets and governance framework as Rapid Nutrition enters its next phase of growth.

Bowsprit Partners is a UK-based, FCA-authorised advisory firm and recognised Listing Sponsor on Euronext, with extensive experience supporting publicly listed companies across European growth markets. The firm brings expertise in capital markets strategy, investor engagement and regulatory advisory across cross-border listings.

The engagement reflects the Board's commitment to ensuring that Rapid Nutrition's advisory infrastructure evolves in line with its scale, international footprint and strategic objectives over the coming 12 months.

Since its admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris, the Company has progressively enhanced its public company framework, including the appointment of a Listing Sponsor in accordance with Euronext requirements and the voluntary implementation of a liquidity provision arrangement. The engagement of Bowsprit represents a further step in that ongoing development.

Bowsprit will advise the Company on capital markets strategy, investor communications and regulatory considerations relevant to its continued development as a listed entity.

Commenting on the appointment, Simon St Ledger, Executive Director and CEO of Rapid Nutrition, said:

"Following the successful completion of our cornerstone investment, the Board has focused on ensuring that our capital markets framework evolves alongside the scale and ambition of the business. The appointment of Bowsprit Partners reflects the next step in strengthening our advisory support as we execute our strategic roadmap."

The Board believes that enhancing its advisory capability at this stage positions Rapid Nutrition well as it continues to expand internationally, engage with a broader institutional audience and maintain governance standards appropriate for a growing public company. This step aligns with the Company's broader focus on disciplined execution and strengthening its platform for growth in 2026.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a global HealthTech company dedicated to advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. Leveraging advanced technologies, AI, and scientific research, the company is committed to optimizing nutrition, improving health outcomes, and fostering sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Media Contact:

Fairfaxpartners: Fair@ir.fairfax.partners

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

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