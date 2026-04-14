Step Into Nespresso's New Vertuo World, Starring Global Brand Ambassador Dua Lipa

Rooted in curiosity and boldness, the campaign celebrates the idea that every cup of coffee is a gateway to a new world

VEVEY, Switzerland, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nespresso releases its latest campaign, fronted by cultural icon and new Global Brand Ambassador, Dua Lipa. Four decades into pushing boundaries, Nespresso continues to challenge expectations and to explore the limitless possibilities of exceptional coffee.

This new campaign is a welcome reminder that coffee can be comforting and adventurous, familiar and full of surprises. Because with the right Nespresso cup in hand, you're never just having coffee; you're stepping into a whole new world.

EVERY NESPRESSO COFFEE OPENS A NEW WORLD

At the heart of the campaign is a simple yet powerful idea: every cup of coffee is an invitation to explore. This spirit comes to life through immersive, high-impact visuals that shift between unexpected worlds, each inspired by exceptional coffee, culture, and creativity.

As Nespresso's Global Brand Ambassador and pop music's favourite world traveller, Dua Lipa is the perfect guide. Celebrated for her fearless creativity and global outlook, she perfectly embodies the campaign's spirit of exploration. In a playful twist, Dua borrows fellow ambassador George Clooney's iconic "What Else?" line and reimagines it as an opportunity to never settle, which is gently echoed later through a brief appearance by Clooney that nods to Nespresso's heritage.

Driven by curiosity, and that ever-present "What Else?" question, she dives deeper into new flavours and sensations. From a comforting morning Melozio mug in New York to an afternoon with Altissio espresso in Italy, from a Double Espresso Chiaro iced latte by the pool to an indulgent French Lavender & Vanilla Decaffeinato recipe later in the day, Nespresso coffees move effortlessly with every mood, moment, and adventure. One day, many worlds, always worth exploring.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

PRESS TO EXPLORE WITH VERTUO UP

Central to the campaign is another true protagonist: Nespresso's all-new Vertuo Up machine. Designed for modern coffee lovers, Vertuo Up brings enhanced connectivity, a rapid 3-second heat-up and the new dedicated Coffee Creation button, which unlocks bolder and more intense extractions for milk-based, plant-based and over-ice drinks. With access to more than 50 exquisite coffees, each cup becomes an invitation to discover something new.

A breakthrough in design, Vertuo Up also introduces a newly engineered lever inspired by the signature Nespresso move, bringing fluidity and ritual to every brew. Powered by Centrifusion Technology, Vertuo Up intelligently recognises each capsule, adapting every extraction to reveal nuanced notes with precision, crowned by the signature Nespresso crema. One of Nespresso's most versatile machines yet, Vertuo Up brings an entire world of coffee possibilities into the comfort of home.

A FRESH IDENTITY & A NEW COFFEE APPROACH

This campaign marks a significant chapter for Nespresso. While staying true to its heritage of quality and dedication to global coffee culture, the brand is embracing a more expressive identity created for coffee lovers who see their ritual as an extension of who they are. Developed in collaboration with their recently appointed agency Leo Constellation, Nespresso introduces an evolved creative approach that feels flexible and ever-changing. Blending structure with spontaneity, the updated design codes feature a bespoke font that brings sophistication and character, while the creative direction strikes a harmonious balance between refinement and playfulness.

This renewed identity also extends into a bold new coffee approach driven by curiosity and exploration. From embracing emerging trends to crafting inventive and bolder recipes, Nespresso continues to evolve alongside coffee lovers and their ever-changing moods. Unexpected flavour pairings? Absolutely. French Lavender & Vanilla? Why not. When curiosity becomes part of the brand's DNA, every cup becomes an open invitation to discover what else is possible.

Follow @nespresso to keep up to date with all the latest Nespresso news.

ABOUT NESTLÉ NESPRESSO SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 168,550 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp certification - joining an international movement of over 9,700 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 96 markets and has over 14'000 employees. In 2024, it operated a global retail network of 818 boutiques.

For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.



CAMPAIGN CREDITS

Creative Agency: Leo Constellation (part of Publicis Groupe)

Co-CEO, Leo Constellation: Agathe Bousquet

Co-CEO, Leo Constellation: Marco Venturelli

Director: Clément (We Are From LA)

Production Agency (Shoot & Post-Production): WPP Production

Talent Photographer: Micaiah Carter

Yasmin Ajani yasmin.ajani@karlaotto.com