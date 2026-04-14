French pioneer of natural, effective and committed beauty and wellness products will rely on Dassault Systèmes' science-based technology to accelerate the research and development of ever more effective cosmetic products.

Dassault Systèmes will build and deliver virtual twins capable of simulating and predicting how active ingredients interact with skin, to optimize formulations for improved efficacy.

Virtual twins combine generative AI, 3D modeling and simulations that will guide Groupe Rocher's scientific teams in its formulation experiments, and will help bring innovations to market faster by reducing development time by 20%.

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and the France-based pioneer of natural cosmetics Groupe Rocher today announced their collaboration to strengthen Groupe Rocher's research and development with virtual twins advanced science-based technologies already proven in all industries.

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Image courtesy of Groupe Rocher

Founded in 1959, Groupe Rocher is a family-owned company with a deep heritage of pioneering development in natural, effective and committed beauty and wellness products with iconic brands Yves Rocher, Sabon, Arbonne and Dr Pierre Ricaud. Its 200 scientific experts explore the full potential of plants every day: analyzing their composition and mechanisms, designing innovative extraction processes, and developing cosmetic formulations thanks to unique active ingredients.

Today, it takes an average of about 30 laboratory tests to find the right formulation. Groupe Rocher aims to accelerate this pace through its collaboration with Dassault Systèmes, while achieving greater efficiency gains. This new technological approach combines generative artificial intelligence, chemical modeling and simulation with expertise in plant-based active ingredients, providing teams with a predictive framework that complements their expertise and saves them valuable time, thereby optimizing the efficiency of their work and enhancing their performance.

"Our innovation strategy is based on a rigorous and demanding scientific approach, enabling us to offer our customers products that combine effectiveness, natural ingredients and sustainability. Dassault Systèmes' recognized expertise in virtual twins and artificial intelligence will enables us to better predict the effectiveness of our active ingredients and deliver increasingly effective and natural formulas in less time," said Véronique Schwartz-Boishu, Chief Scientific Officer, Groupe Rocher.

Dassault Systèmes' contract research team will model Groupe Rocher's proprietary active ingredients and the skin, as part of its Virtual Twin as a Service offer on its 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Using virtual twins, Groupe Rocher will be able to analyze data from their interactions, test skin penetration, and simulate and strengthen the effectiveness of a formulation with greater scientific accuracy earlier in the development process. These advanced technological capabilities will improve Groupe Rocher's R&D performance, agility and expertise, shortening formulation timelines by cutting the number of trials by 20%, thereby reducing time-to-market.

"Competition, tight margins and discerning consumers are pushing beauty and personal care companies to innovate smarter, not just faster. With our scientifically grounded, AI-powered virtual twins, Groupe Rocher can simulate, predict and optimize formulations with greater confidence in a secure, cloud-based environment and build a scalable innovation engine rooted in the science of plants," said Elisa Prisner, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Industry, Marketing and Transformation, Dassault Systèmes.

The collaboration between Dassault Systèmes and Groupe Rocher will initially focus on the Ice Plant, and gradually extend to other active ingredients. The Ice Plant is known for its ability to adapt to extreme conditions; its properties have already inspired Groupe Rocher in the development of its anti-aging skincare line Yves Rocher Lift Pro Collagene

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

About Groupe Rocher

Founded in 1959 in La Gacilly (Brittany), Groupe Rocher is a leading French player in natural Beauty Wellness. A family-owned company, the group develops four complementary brands Yves Rocher, Sabon, Arbonne and Dr Pierre Ricaud and employs more than 9,000 people worldwide. With a unique integrated model "from plant to skin," the group controls its entire value chain, from plant cultivation to distribution, with more of 80% of its production carried out in France. www.groupe-rocher.com

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