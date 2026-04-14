Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has completed a series of new leasing transactions across Poland totalling more than 12,000 sqm of modern warehouse and logistics space. This is in addition to the 29,000 sqm of space signed in March with Windar Renovables at Poland's CTPark Legnica.

The deals, secured across five of CTP's business parks, reflect continued occupier demand for high-quality logistics facilities in strategic locations and underline the strength of Poland's industrial and logistics sector amid a resilient and growing economy.

The latest transactions span both expansions by existing customers and new tenant signings across a mix of regional hubs and last-mile locations. In northern Poland, MAG expanded its operations by 6,900 sqm at CTPark Gdansk Port, strengthening the park's role as a key logistics hub supporting port-related and international trade activity.

Demand also remained strong in western Poland, where Domator24 expanded its presence at CTPark Sulechów, building on its existing operations at the park. Elsewhere in the region, a company in the electrical infrastructure business signed a 1,500 sqm lease at CTPark Zabrze, highlighting continued occupier interest in the Upper Silesia market.

CTP also recorded several transactions across the Warsaw region. A tyre and rim wholesaler took 1,900 sqm at CTPark Warsaw South, while CTPark Warsaw Nowy Konik welcomed the first tenant to its new CTBox development, marking an important milestone for the park and reflecting growing demand for flexible, small-unit logistics and industrial space close to Warsaw.

The new leases come against the backdrop of a resilient Polish economy and improving market conditions. Poland continues to strengthen its position as one of Europe's most attractive logistics markets, supported by its strategic location, modern infrastructure and growing domestic consumption. CTP's parks, developed to high sustainability standards and offering flexible space solutions, continue to attract both new customers and repeat business from existing tenants.

CTP has an established and growing presence in Poland, with a nationwide portfolio of 16 logistics and industrial parks located close to major cities, transport routes and labour pools, comprising over 1 million sqm of GLA, with an additional 2.6 million sqm for new development. CTP currently has 26 new buildings under construction, which will deliver over 440,000 sqm of new logistics space. This latest leasing activity further underlines CTP's long-term commitment to the Polish market and its strategy of growing alongside its customers.

Piotr Flugel, Managing Director of CTP Poland, commented: "These transactions demonstrate the continued strength of occupier demand for high-quality logistics space across Poland, from major urban markets like Warsaw to key regional hubs. Poland's economic fundamentals remain robust, and as companies adapt their supply chains and distribution networks, we continue to see strong interest in flexible, well-located space that can support long-term growth."

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 14.6 million sqm of GLA across 11 countries as at 31 December 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

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Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Rob Jones, Head of Investor Relations and PR

Mobile: +420 605 482 873

Email: rob.jones@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk